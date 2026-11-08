Dawn Staley is Changing Lives in Meaningful Way Away From Basketball

Dawn Staley is known for the incredible things she has accomplished as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, but some of her most important work happens away from the basketball court.

She is also helping students who cannot afford college on their own. She is giving them the opportunity to go to college and build a better future for themselves and their families through the Dawn Staley Champions Fund.

Staley has been helping young people in similar situations for nearly 30 years.

On Nov. 6, the University of South Carolina released a report on the programs that help students facing obstacles in higher education.

Dawn Staley’s Fund is Opening Doors for Students

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley looks on in the second half against the UCLA Bruins during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jayla Byars, a junior from Greenville studying biological sciences, wants to become a cosmetic dentist and hopes to study abroad in South Korea.

Byars is the first in her family to go to a four-year university. According to the University of South Carolina’s report, the school's programs have helped her transition into college and work toward her goals.

The support goes beyond financial assistance. Byars has received guidance from mentors and tutors, and she is now a mentor herself.

The Gamecock Guarantee, the Richard T. Greener Scholarship, the Women’s Basketball Leadership Fund and CarolinaLIFE are the four programs supported by the Dawn Staley Champions Fund. The Gamecock Guarantee is a program that supports first-generation students from South Carolina with financial need. Eligible students receive $5,000 annually as well as academic support.

This type of support can really help students who are trying to reach their goals while dealing with financial difficulties.

Staley Has Been Giving Back Since Her Playing Days

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley smiles as she is interviewed during SEC Media Day at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Staley, a first-generation college student herself, attended the University of Virginia on a basketball scholarship. She grew up in North Philadelphia.

After winning her first Olympic gold medal in 1996, Staley started the Dawn Staley Foundation in Philadelphia. CNN reported on her charitable work, and the foundation has supported at-risk youth in after-school programs, in-school programs, mentoring programs and a summer basketball league.

In 2013, Staley co-founded Innersole, a nonprofit organization that gives new sneakers to children in need. Since then, thousands of children have been given new sneakers by the organization.

The work she’s doing now with the Champions Fund is a continuation of the work she’s done for most of her adult life.

Other athletes have also used their platforms to help young people, including Justin Jefferson, whose efforts to support children and families affected by cancer were recently featured by SI Athlete Lifestyle.

At a fundraising dinner for the Dawn Staley Champions Fund on September 3, Staley spoke of growing up in the projects and how that experience shaped her.

"Growing up in the projects, beating the odds is just incredible," Staley said.

Byars is trying to find her way to a career, plans to study abroad in South Korea and is already giving back to help others with similar difficulties to her own.

For nearly three decades now, long before she became the head coach of the Gamecocks, Staley has found ways to give back and help young people find opportunities.