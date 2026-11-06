Justin Jefferson Reveals Personal Reason Behind His Fight Against Cancer

Justin Jefferson has been giving back to the community for several years, but he's trying to create something even more special with his JJets Foundation.

The Minnesota Vikings receiver wants to help families dealing with cancer, much like his own family has dealt with the disease through his grandmother.

His older brother Jordan is also involved in the foundation.

Cancer Has Hit Close to Home for the Jefferson Family

Sep 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) reaches for a touchdown during the second half against Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cancer has affected several people close to Jefferson and his family, including his grandmother. Now Jefferson and his older brother Jordan are trying to help other families dealing with the disease.

The JJets Foundation's inaugural Strike Out Cancer fundraiser took place in late September at a bowling alley, where cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers were invited to enjoy an evening together while raising money for the American Cancer Society.

The event raised more than $45,000, but it also gave Jefferson the chance to listen to the stories of people affected by cancer.

The JJets Foundation is something the family has been trying to get off the ground for years. Jefferson said his older brother Jordan had been working to get the foundation going for a long time. Now that it's up and running, having his family involved means a lot to the Vikings receiver.

One Young Fan Received a Surprise She Won't Forget

Jul 29, 2025; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) looks on during the teams training camp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seven-year-old Claire Van Epps and her family were among those who attended the event. Claire was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in 2023. After going into remission, her cancer returned in late 2025.

Claire is a huge Jefferson fan. She even wore his jersey during her cancer treatments, and Jefferson had seen pictures of her before the two finally met in person.

During their meeting, Jefferson spent time taking photos with Claire and her family and signing autographs. Claire also received an autographed football after her family's ticket was picked in a raffle.

Jefferson then surprised Claire with two tickets to Super Bowl LXI in February 2027. It was a special moment for a young girl who has already been through so much, and another example of what Jefferson and his foundation are doing to support families in need.

Jefferson's Community Work Started Long Before the Fundraiser

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The JJets Foundation held its fundraiser in late September, but Jefferson's community efforts have been underway since he entered the NFL in 2020. The receiver has helped families and children in need in Minnesota and his home state of Louisiana.

According to the NFLPA, Jefferson has helped more than 1,500 children through his various initiatives.

Those efforts include donating laptops to schools, helping families during the holidays and hosting a fashion show at Masonic Children's Hospital, where children battling cancer were able to show off their designs.

Jefferson has also spent time with children receiving cancer treatment. In August, he surprised two young cancer survivors from Children's Minnesota with personalized shoes and an opportunity to visit the Vikings' training facility.

Jefferson was recognized by the NFLPA as its Week 5 Community MVP on October 9 for his charitable work. The recognition also came with a $10,000 donation to the JJets Foundation.

Jefferson has said he hopes to grow the Strike Out Cancer event each year. With his family involved in the foundation and his work as an American Cancer Society ambassador, he hopes to reach even more people affected by the disease.

The Super Bowl tickets are just one example of what Jefferson and his family are trying to build. His charitable efforts have already touched the lives of more than 1,500 children, and the JJets Foundation gives the family another way to reach people who could use some help.