Dianna Russini is back in sports media, but her return hasn't exactly been smooth.



The NFL reporter's first episode of "The Russini Report" brought renewed attention to the controversy involving her and an alleged affair with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel that resulted in her separation from her reporting role at The Athletic.

One of her first guests on her new show says the negative reaction to his appearance was difficult.

Damon Amendolara, a sports radio host on SiriusXM, has opened up about the backlash he received after joining Russini for her first show following her offseason scandal.



Speaking to John Mamola of Barrett Media, Amendolara explained why he agreed to appear despite knowing the situation could attract plenty of unwanted attention.

Guest Damon Amendolara Reveals Issues After Russini Show Appearance

Amendolara said Russini personally reached out and acknowledged that he might not want to be associated with her return.

"Dianna asked me if I would be on her first show, and she said, 'If it's too much because of my reputation, don't worry about it,'" he told Barrett Media.

The two have known each other since Russini was working as a local reporter in Washington, D.C., around 2013 or 2014. Amendolara said he wanted to support his friend, regardless of the public reaction.

"I'm there for you if you need me, and I would do it with any one of my friends and my family," he said.

Amendolara referenced the memes surrounding Russini and Vrabel.

Amendolara's appearance quickly turned awkward when Amendolara referenced the memes surrounding Russini and Vrabel. He joked about a viral image involving the Patriots coach and Russini playing a saxophone and questioned her about it, prompting an uncomfortable reaction from the reporter.

"It was miserable," Russini said, acknowledging the jokes and memes that had followed her.

Russini Continues To Receive Fan Backlash After Mike Vrabel Scandel

Amendolara later revealed just how much criticism followed the appearance. He said his social media mentions had become overwhelming.

"Let me tell you, my mentions were a horror show since Wednesday. Horror show," he said. "The things said about her, and the things said about me, by proxy, it was really awful."

Nov 10, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; ESPN radio sideline reporter Dianna Russini during the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams at Heinz Field. The Steelers defeated the Rams 17-12. | USA TODAY Sports

He acknowledged that some viewers were uncomfortable with his decision to appear alongside Russini. Meanwhile, others weren't happy with his jokes about the situation. So, there was backlash on a few different levels.

"I understand how, for some people, me associating myself with that and with her made them uncomfortable," he explained. "I'm not judging you for that. I'm just telling you why I did it, and I don't doubt myself for doing it."

Russini's return comes months after Page Six published photographs showing her and Vrabel holding hands at an Arizona resort in March. Her salary at the time was reportedly $800,000 a year. Vrabel also went to marriage counseling amid the scandal. Both denied any inappropriate conduct, and Russini said the images didn't represent the larger group of people who had been spending time together.