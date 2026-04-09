Dianna Russini’s ‘Divorce’ Comment Resurfaces Amid Growing Mike Vrabel Speculation

One of the biggest stories in sports over the past several days stemmed from an April 7 report from Page Six that showed photos of New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and The Athletic's senior NFL insider, Dianna Russini, holding hands, hugging, and lounging in a hot tub together at a resort in Sedona, Arizona.

While both sides have come out saying that there's nothing more to these photos than two friends spending platonic time together, the sports world isn't so convinced. And with the photos now having gone viral, past comments and clips of Russini and Vrabel are resurfacing, which continue to raise eyebrows.

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dianna Russini’s Past Admission About Marriage Strain Turns Heads Amid Mike Vrabel Rumors

The reason these photos are causing such a stir is that Vrabel and Russini are married to other people. Vrabel has a wife named Jen, and Russini has been married to Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt since 2020. She also has two boys with Goldschmidt.

Russini was the guest on a February 5 episode of the "Stugotz and Company" podcast and made a very interesting remark that has now resurfaced.

"This is for 12 days. I'm not gonna sleep, I'm not gonna eat, my family is gonna hate me, my husband is gonna threaten divorce. But we've signed up for this... And we're getting divorced at the end of the year," Russini said, per an X post from @CollegeFBPortal.

Dianna Russini | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the other people with her had an uncomfortable laugh, Russini looked around and never conveyed that she was kidding, instead maintaining a smile. She then added, "Hard. Hard. We're going through it."

When one of the other hosts said, "Sorry, Kev," she responded by saying, "He doesn't even know who I am right now. We've talked about it, we've never been more disconnected in our lives. Our text messages look like two robots. 'Hello?' 'Hello.' 'Safe?' 'Yes.' 'Boys alive?' 'Uh-huh.'"

She was then asked, "Love you? Any of that?" and said, "No. Not even an emoji. I get a picture of Mikey and Joey looking adorable and perfectly dressed, because Kevin is so good at that. And then I'll write back, 'Miss you guys.' 'You too.' He texts the next day, 'Going to work.' I'm like, 'What?' 15 hours just passed."

"I have a lot of work to do, guys, when I get home. Lot of work to do [on my marriage]. I am going to be a full insider on my marriage the second I land," Russini concluded.

WILD: Dianna Russini says she and her husband are divorcing at the end of the year:



“We’ve never been more disconnected in our lives. Our text messages look like two robots.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/OGd0EMwB33 — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) April 9, 2026

While Russini might have been joking, these comments are still enough to raise eyebrows, given what has surfaced over the past few days.