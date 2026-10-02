Long before DK Metcalf ever met Normani, he reportedly already had an idea of where their story might end.

After seeing the singer’s “Motivation” music video, Metcalf told then-Seattle Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson that he was going to marry her.

There was just one problem: They had never met.

Wilson and his wife, Ciara, eventually took care of that. The couple played matchmaker, setting up two of their famous friends and helping spark a romance that would become public in 2023.

Two years later, Metcalf and Normani were engaged.

From the setup neither saw coming to the deeply personal way Normani has described Metcalf’s place in her life, here is everything to know about their relationship.

Ciara and Russell Wilson Set Up DK Metcalf and Normani

Ciara had apparently been trying to sell Normani on Metcalf well before the singer agreed to meet him.

Normani recalled during a 2024 Apple Music interview that Ciara repeatedly brought him up before finally inviting her to a party where Metcalf would be.

“She was really adamant about coming [to the party],” Normani said. “I just knew it was something else because she was very adamant, and when I was on the way, she was like, ‘Oh yeah, your boy’s gonna be there.’”

Wilson was working the other side of the setup with his then-Seahawks teammate.

“They was playing cupid, but it worked,” Normani said.

The pair sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together in June 2022, but they waited more than a year to publicly confirm their romance.

In July 2023, Normani shared a photo of Metcalf kissing her cheek while they attended the wedding of his former teammate Tyler Lockett. Wilson also shared footage of the couple dancing together at the celebration.

Normani Called Metcalf an ‘Answered Prayer’

As their relationship became more public, Normani offered a glimpse at just how important Metcalf had become to her away from the cameras.

The former Fifth Harmony singer was navigating an extraordinarily difficult chapter while working on her debut solo album, “Dopamine,” as both of her parents faced cancer diagnoses.

Normani told Rolling Stone in 2024 that finding a relationship in which her love was reciprocated “feels good.”

She also called Metcalf “a blessing” during her Apple Music interview.

“He’s such a light for me, especially just like in my lowest points,” she said.

Normani has described Metcalf as “definitely an answered prayer,” and their relationship even found its way into her music. She revealed that Metcalf inspired songs on “Dopamine,” including “Lights On.”

The couple occasionally showed off a more playful side, too. Normani prank-called Metcalf during a 2024 interview with Elle and began reciting lyrics from “Wild Side,” prompting a confused Metcalf to ask, “Kordei, what you talking about?”

DK Metcalf and Normani Got Engaged in 2025

Metcalf brought both families together in Houston for his proposal to Normani.

“It was my sister’s Spring Break, and [I] just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya and joining our families with the ring,” he later explained.

The rest of the world learned the news in March 2025, shortly after Metcalf was traded from Seattle to Pittsburgh.

Normani attended his introductory Steelers press conference, where Metcalf pointed toward his fiancée off camera and delivered a line that quickly became part of their engagement story.

“She right there. Hold that rock up, baby,” he said.

It was a fittingly casual reveal for a relationship the two had largely protected from the spotlight.

Years after Wilson and Ciara decided their friends belonged together, Metcalf and Normani were preparing to get married.

And that declaration Metcalf reportedly made before they had even met suddenly looked remarkably prescient.

