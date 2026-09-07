Ciara and Russell Wilson are adding another member to their already-full house.

The couple announced Sunday that Ciara is pregnant with her fifth child and her fourth with Wilson, sharing the news in a family video that turned the reveal into a playful roll call.

Ciara, 40, and Wilson, 37, were shown hanging white T-shirts on a clothesline, one representing each member of their family. After shirts for the couple and their four children were accounted for, Ciara added one more tiny onesie to the line.

The message did not need much explaining.

“One more person to Love 🖐🏽🥹🖤,” the couple captioned their joint Instagram post.

The announcement comes during a particularly big year of change for the Wilson family. The former Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this year after 14 seasons, closing the book on a career that included a Super Bowl championship and nine Pro Bowl selections.

Now, the next chapter already looks plenty busy.

Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Preparing for Baby No. 5

Ciara also put her growing baby bump front and center in photos accompanying the announcement, posing in a white tank top and jeans with oversized rollers in her hair.

In another clip, she and Wilson held up five fingers as they celebrated the news together.

“I guess,” Ciara joked.

The baby will join a family that has grown steadily throughout Ciara and Wilson's decade-long marriage.

Ciara welcomed her eldest son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with her former fiancé, rapper Future, in May 2014. She and Wilson began dating the following year and married in England in July 2016.

They welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in April 2017, followed by son Win Harrison in July 2020 and daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Wilson has long spoken publicly about embracing his role as a father to Future as well as the couple's three children together.

Their latest announcement means the Wilson household will soon be a family of seven.

A New Chapter for Russell Wilson After Football

The timing makes the news especially meaningful for Wilson.

For most of the couple's relationship, an NFL season dictated a large portion of the family's calendar. Wilson played 10 seasons with the Seahawks, two with the Broncos and later spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants before announcing his retirement in 2026.

Ciara was there throughout it all, frequently appearing on the sidelines with their children and celebrating Wilson's career milestones publicly.

Football is no longer setting that schedule.

Instead, Wilson's first year away from the NFL is bringing a milestone that has nothing to do with a stadium, a stat sheet or another season. He and Ciara are preparing to welcome another child.

And judging by the way they chose to share the news, the couple is having some fun with the fact that their family keeps getting bigger.

Five kids. Seven people under one roof. And apparently, there is always room for one more T-shirt on the clothesline.

