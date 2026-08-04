Dodgers Honor Rob Reiner With Emotional Pregame Tribute at Dodger Stadium
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The Los Angeles Dodgers took time before Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox to honor one of the franchise's most devoted lifelong fans.
In a touching pregame ceremony at Dodger Stadium, Rob Reiner's children, Jake and Romy Reiner, threw out the ceremonial first pitch as the organization celebrated the acclaimed filmmaker's enduring connection to the team. The tribute came months after the deaths of Rob and his wife, Michele Reiner, offering the family a chance to celebrate his life at the ballpark that held so many memories.
Jake delivered the first pitch to his younger sister, Romy, as fans applauded from the stands. The Dodgers also displayed a family photo of Rob, Michele, Jake and Romy from a previous visit to Dodger Stadium, further highlighting the family's decades-long relationship with the organization.
For Jake, the moment carried special significance. Earlier this year, he reflected on what returning to Dodger Stadium would mean without his father.
"I'll never go to Dodger Stadium again without feeling my dad's presence and hearing his voice."
The ceremony marked one of Jake and Romy's first public appearances together since losing their parents, but Sunday's focus remained firmly on remembrance, family and a shared love of baseball.
The Dodgers celebrated one of their most passionate supporters
While Rob Reiner became one of Hollywood's most celebrated directors, he never hid his passion for the Dodgers.
The filmmaker was a familiar face at Dodger Stadium over the years, frequently attending games with his family and supporting the club through generations of players. That lifelong fandom made Sunday's tribute feel especially fitting, as the organization honored someone whose connection to the team stretched far beyond celebrity status.
As Jake and Romy stood on the field together, the ceremony served as a reminder that baseball often provides a place for families to celebrate memories, traditions and the people who helped create them.
Rather than dwelling on loss, the afternoon reflected the joy Rob Reiner found at Dodger Stadium throughout his life.
Rob Reiner leaves behind an enduring legacy in sports and entertainment
Reiner's impact extends far beyond baseball.
Over a career spanning more than five decades, he directed some of the most beloved films in American cinema, including "Stand By Me," "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally...," "Misery" and "A Few Good Men." His work earned widespread acclaim and helped shape generations of moviegoers.
Yet friends and fans also knew another side of Reiner: the lifelong Dodgers supporter who could often be found cheering from the stands alongside his family.
That made Sunday's ceremony especially meaningful. It wasn't simply a tribute to an award-winning filmmaker. It was a tribute to a father, a husband and a devoted Dodgers fan whose love for the club became part of his family's own tradition.
As Jake and Romy walked off the field together following the ceremonial first pitch, the Dodgers gave one of their own supporters a farewell that felt every bit as heartfelt as the memories he created in the seats of Dodger Stadium.
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Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR. At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series. Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.