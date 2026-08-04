Dodgers Honor Rob Reiner With Emotional Pregame Tribute at Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers took time before Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox to honor one of the franchise's most devoted lifelong fans.

In a touching pregame ceremony at Dodger Stadium, Rob Reiner's children, Jake and Romy Reiner, threw out the ceremonial first pitch as the organization celebrated the acclaimed filmmaker's enduring connection to the team. The tribute came months after the deaths of Rob and his wife, Michele Reiner, offering the family a chance to celebrate his life at the ballpark that held so many memories.

Jake delivered the first pitch to his younger sister, Romy, as fans applauded from the stands. The Dodgers also displayed a family photo of Rob, Michele, Jake and Romy from a previous visit to Dodger Stadium, further highlighting the family's decades-long relationship with the organization.

For Jake, the moment carried special significance. Earlier this year, he reflected on what returning to Dodger Stadium would mean without his father.

"I'll never go to Dodger Stadium again without feeling my dad's presence and hearing his voice."

Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner, children of filmmaker Rob Reiner embrace after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch honoring their father | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The ceremony marked one of Jake and Romy's first public appearances together since losing their parents, but Sunday's focus remained firmly on remembrance, family and a shared love of baseball.

The Dodgers celebrated one of their most passionate supporters

While Rob Reiner became one of Hollywood's most celebrated directors, he never hid his passion for the Dodgers.

The filmmaker was a familiar face at Dodger Stadium over the years, frequently attending games with his family and supporting the club through generations of players. That lifelong fandom made Sunday's tribute feel especially fitting, as the organization honored someone whose connection to the team stretched far beyond celebrity status.

We are shocked and saddened by the tragic deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele.



An Emmy Award-winning actor and Academy Award-nominated director, Reiner was an avid baseball fan. The Bronx native and Los Angeles resident was a longtime Dodgers fan.



Reiner made numerous… pic.twitter.com/hS9atUa7kM — MLB (@MLB) December 15, 2025

As Jake and Romy stood on the field together, the ceremony served as a reminder that baseball often provides a place for families to celebrate memories, traditions and the people who helped create them.

Rather than dwelling on loss, the afternoon reflected the joy Rob Reiner found at Dodger Stadium throughout his life.

Rob Reiner leaves behind an enduring legacy in sports and entertainment

Reiner's impact extends far beyond baseball.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, he directed some of the most beloved films in American cinema, including "Stand By Me," "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally...," "Misery" and "A Few Good Men." His work earned widespread acclaim and helped shape generations of moviegoers.

Yet friends and fans also knew another side of Reiner: the lifelong Dodgers supporter who could often be found cheering from the stands alongside his family.

That made Sunday's ceremony especially meaningful. It wasn't simply a tribute to an award-winning filmmaker. It was a tribute to a father, a husband and a devoted Dodgers fan whose love for the club became part of his family's own tradition.

As Jake and Romy walked off the field together following the ceremonial first pitch, the Dodgers gave one of their own supporters a farewell that felt every bit as heartfelt as the memories he created in the seats of Dodger Stadium.

