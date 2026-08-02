Dodgers Announce Lineup for Sunday Night Baseball vs Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers still have games to play.

On Sunday, not even 24 hours after the team landed Tarik Skubal in a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Tigers, the Dodgers will look to salvage their series against the Boston Red Sox at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers dropped Friday's series opener, 9-4, and then lost Saturday's game by a score of 3-2. Shortly after Saturday's game, it was announced the team was trading for Skubal.

Andrew Friedman let Dave Roberts know he pulled off the Tarik Skubal trade an hour before 1st pitch. #Dodgers #SkubalWatch — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) August 2, 2026

On Sunday, the Dodgers will look to avoid being swept. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman will likely continue working the phones in search of more deals, too.

Outfielder Alex Call and left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer are among the players on the big league roster who could be traded before Monday's 3 p.m. PT deadline.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan is taking the mound for the Dodgers on Sunday night, and he's likely relieved to be doing so.

Sheehan found his name circulating in trade rumors for Skubal over the past few months. However, in the end, the right-hander wasn't included in the deal. Instead, it was top pitching prospect River Ryan who Detroit wanted.

Thus, Sheehan gets to stay with the back-to-back defending champions, where he'll look to get them back in the win column.

Across 19 starts this year, the 26-year-old is 4-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 104 strikeouts over 92.2 innings.

Opposite Sheehan will be left-hander Jake Bennett, who made his MLB debut in May and is enjoying a dominant rookie season for the Red Sox.

The 25-year-old is 6-4 with a 2.74 ERA across 11 starts. He has 46 strikeouts to 11 walks over 65.2 innings of work.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Tommy Edman, 2B Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Dalton Rushing, C

Tarik Skubal Expected to Join Dodgers Before Sunday's Game

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, Skubal is expected to be in uniform with the Dodgers on Sunday.

With the Tigers already on the West Coast (playing the A’s in Sacramento) Tarik Skubal is expected to join the Dodgers today ahead of their 4:20 PT game vs. the Red Sox. TBD on when Skubal will make his first start, but it will likely be one of the first two games vs. the Cubs. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 2, 2026

How to Watch Dodgers vs Red Sox on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox on Sunday, August 2 is 4:20 p.m. PT/6:20 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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