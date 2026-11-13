Does Jayden Daniels Have A Girlfriend? Inside the Commanders QB's Personal Side

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has gotten lots of fanfare since joining the franchise in 2024. He's struggled with injuries over time, but what NFL quarterback hasn't, really?

But while fans are interested in what happens on the football field, there's another question some people can't help wondering: Does Daniels have a girlfriend?

The 25-year-old quarterback has kept his personal life relatively private, and there isn't much publicly available information about his romantic relationships. In fact, Daniels hasn't confirmed that he's dating anyone. However, his mother, Regina Jackson, is keeping an eye on anyone who might be interested in her son. Let's just say she isn't exactly rushing to welcome a potential girlfriend into the picture.

Does Washington Commanders Quarterback Jayden Daniels Have A Girlfriend?

As of now, Daniels hasn't publicly confirmed being in a relationship. The Commanders quarterback hasn't shared any photos suggesting he's dating someone on Instagram, nor has he spoken openly about having a romantic partner.

There have been rumors connecting Daniels to USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins, but neither has confirmed that they're romantically involved. Without confirmation from either person, there's no reason to treat those rumors as anything more than speculation.

Daniels has also kept his dating history under wraps. He hasn't publicly discussed previous relationships or identified anyone he's dated. So, is he single? His relationship status remains unclear, although his mother has suggested that he isn't currently dating anyone.

Jayden Daniels' Mom Has Something to Say About His Love Life

Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, has been fairly vocal about keeping potential romantic interests at a distance. During an appearance on Amazon Prime's "The Money Game," Jackson joked about women who might be trying to get her son's attention.

"Girls… them girls. Some girl out here, she's got a Jayden Daniels wall and her mama says, 'Hey honey, you're going to be the one to get him.' And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there's someone who's trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels. So thank god he got a mama like me because it ain't happening," she said, per Outkick. Well, that's certainly one way to make your feelings known.

Jackson has also been one of her son's biggest supporters throughout his football journey. She's a regular at his games and supports him on the sidelines, win or lose.

For now, Daniels appears to be keeping his eye on football, while his mom seems perfectly happy making sure nobody distracts him.