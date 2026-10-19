Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Has a Special Woman in His Life Who Couldn't Be Prouder of Him

The Washington Commanders are under the bright lights for "Monday Night Football" against the San Francisco 49ers. Since the 49ers are undefeated and the Commanders are heading into the game at 1-3-1, it's shaping up to be a tough one for Washington and quarterback Jayden Daniels.

But no matter what happens, there's at least one person in this world who has his back. It's someone who has been with him since the very beginning.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and his mother Regina Jackson. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That person, of course, is his mom. Regina Jackson is not only his mom, but she also serves as his manager, so she's obviously a big part of the rising quarterback's life.

Being the mom of an NFL quarterback has to be a wild mix of nerves, pride and holding your breath every time he takes a hit. But then come the moments that make it all worth it. When the Commanders pull off a win, Daniels' mom is always absolutely beaming. You can see how proud she is watching her son lead his team, and frankly, who could blame her?

Mom of Washington Commanders Quarterback Jayden Daniels Gets Real

Behind every big play and hard-fought victory is a family riding every high and low right alongside him. For a mom, seeing her son shine on the biggest stage has to be something special.

Jackson said on The Pivot Podcast that she always has her son's back. When you're the quarterback of an entire NFL franchise, you have a lot of people coming at you, after all. That's why his mom is always on the lookout.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



"I find it difficult to navigate this NFL lifestyle as a young athlete mom because of how many people are just looking for a payout," she said on the show, per Yahoo Sports/The Spun. "I didn't grow up seeing my family get taken advantage of. My biggest fear in life is letting the wrong people into my son's inner circle and losing everything I've worked for. I genuinely wish more athletes had someone in their corner keeping it 100% real with them."



Regina Jackson Talks About Supporting Young Men in the NFL

She added, "It would help so many young guys protect their future from the women of nowadays. Protecting my son from women trying to target his fortune and take his millions is a top priority for me. Seeing your child get taken advantage of should be every parent's biggest fear. I'm a mom that protects my son."

Now, Daniels is under the bright lights of "Monday Night Football." And he has his mom firmly in his corner. What more could a budding quarterback want?

No matter how things shake out on the field, Daniels has someone firmly in rooting for him. Wins and losses come with the territory in the NFL, but his mom will always be there to cheer him on, offer encouragement and remind him that one game doesn't define his entire career. With a strong team and lots to prove, having that kind of love and support can mean everything when the pressure is on. It'll be on tonight, too.