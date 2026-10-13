Donald Trump Makes Unexpected Remarks About WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham has never had much trouble getting people talking. Now, she has caught the attention of the president of the United States.

Donald Trump unexpectedly brought up the Indiana Fever guard during an appearance in Ohio on Monday, Oct. 12, singling her out for a series of compliments and joking that her popularity could be good for business in the WNBA.

It was quite the shoutout for Cunningham, who has become one of the league's most recognizable personalities over the past two seasons. And while the 30-year-old has grown accustomed to making headlines, she probably wasn't expecting her name to come up during a presidential appearance.

Trump, however, seemed particularly familiar with her.

Donald Trump Has Plenty to Say About Sophie Cunningham

While speaking at a rally for Ohio Sen. Jon Husted, Trump brought up Cunningham and offered a rather enthusiastic assessment of the Fever star.

"Sophie is a beautiful young woman," Trump said.

He then turned toward former NFL head coach Jon Gruden, who was attending the event, and made a joke about Cunningham's potential impact on a team's popularity.

"You probably wouldn't mind her on the team, not to help you with points, but to help you with attendance. The attendance would be great."

Trump on Sophie Cunningham's basketball performance:



"You probably wouldn't mind her on the team, not to help with points but with attendance" pic.twitter.com/0bfEiPBhOk — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 13, 2026

Trump wasn't finished.

"You have a lot of men wanting to go and watch her. She's beautiful," he continued.

Then came a little self-editing.

"You're not allowed to say that anymore, however, as a politician. Please, please, let me take it back."

Trump went on to joke that calling a woman beautiful could spell trouble for a politician's career.

The unexpected comments put Cunningham in the spotlight once again, although this time it had nothing to do with a game, a viral moment or anything she had posted herself.

Sophie Cunningham's Popularity Has Grown Far Beyond the Basketball Court

For anyone who has followed Cunningham's rise over the past couple of years, the attention surrounding her is hardly new.

The former Missouri standout spent six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury before joining the Indiana Fever in 2025, a move that brought her into one of the WNBA's brightest spotlights alongside Caitlin Clark.

And Cunningham made the most of it.

Her fiery play, willingness to stand up for her teammates and unfiltered personality quickly endeared her to Fever fans. She became just as recognizable for her personality off the court, whether she was sharing glimpses of her life on social media, showing off her game-day outfits or speaking her mind.

That visibility has made Cunningham a frequent subject of conversation, sometimes for reasons that have little to do with basketball.

The Fever guard has also spoken openly about the public's tendency to make assumptions about her.

In a July interview with ESPN, Cunningham described herself as "very much in the middle" when discussing her political views.

"I agree with things on both sides, disagree with things on both sides," she said. "And that's all I've ever said about my political beliefs. But people love to assume."

Those comments are worth remembering as her name finds its way into another national conversation. Trump's remarks were his own, and Cunningham has not publicly responded to this latest mention in the reporting available.

Still, it's another example of just how far her profile has expanded since arriving in Indiana.

A few years ago, Cunningham was primarily known to basketball fans for her toughness and competitive edge. These days, she's drawing attention from well outside the WNBA, including, apparently, the White House.

