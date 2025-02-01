WNBA star Sophie Cunningham has perfect Caitlin Clark reaction to Indiana Fever trade
Sophie Cunningham's pinned post on Twitter says, "everything happens for a reason is not in the bible but 'God promises to work all things to good for those who love him' is."
In this case, the Phoenix Mercury guard is headed to the Indiana Fever to join megastar Caitlin Clark in a blockbuster WNBA trade as the latest in a flurry of huge moves this past week.
It has been reported that the Fever have acquired the 28-year-old Phoenix Suns analyst and the 19th pick in the WNBA draft in exchange for Nalyssa Smith and the eight pick.
In a recent interview, Cunningham said she would love to play with the 23-year-old generational talent that's a bigger star than her NBA peers.
"I'm a fan," Cunningham said. "I would love to play with her one day, for real."
The former Missouri Tiger had the perfect Caitlin Clark post on her Instagram Stories reacting to the deal.
That hug with the caption says it all. Hopefully the former Iowa Hawkeyes star is equally excited, not to mention that this doesn't affect Cunningham's Suns gig.
More importantly for The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, the Fever have become one of the top WNBA pregame fit must-see destinations now.
Hopefully that fabulousness extends to the court.
