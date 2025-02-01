The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham has perfect Caitlin Clark reaction to Indiana Fever trade

The Phoenix Mercury guard is headed to the Indiana Fever in a blockbuster WNBA trade.

Matthew Graham

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham's pinned post on Twitter says, "everything happens for a reason is not in the bible but 'God promises to work all things to good for those who love him' is."

In this case, the Phoenix Mercury guard is headed to the Indiana Fever to join megastar Caitlin Clark in a blockbuster WNBA trade as the latest in a flurry of huge moves this past week.

RELATED: Sophie Cunningham flexes toned legs in Daisy Dukes and cowgirl boots

Sophie Cunningham
Sophie Cunningham/Instagram

It has been reported that the Fever have acquired the 28-year-old Phoenix Suns analyst and the 19th pick in the WNBA draft in exchange for Nalyssa Smith and the eight pick.

In a recent interview, Cunningham said she would love to play with the 23-year-old generational talent that's a bigger star than her NBA peers.

"I'm a fan," Cunningham said. "I would love to play with her one day, for real."

The former Missouri Tiger had the perfect Caitlin Clark post on her Instagram Stories reacting to the deal.

RELATED: Connor McCaffery posts emotional Caitlin Clark birthday note with adorable photos

Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark
Sophie Cunningham

That hug with the caption says it all. Hopefully the former Iowa Hawkeyes star is equally excited, not to mention that this doesn't affect Cunningham's Suns gig.

More importantly for The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, the Fever have become one of the top WNBA pregame fit must-see destinations now.

Hopefully that fabulousness extends to the court.

Sophie Cunningham, WNBA, Phoenix Mercury
Sophie Cunningham/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie

Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf

Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look

Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message

Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships