Donna Kelce knows how to show up for one of her favorite athletes.

The mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce traded Chiefs red for Indiana Fever blue and gold this week, sitting courtside in Caitlin Clark's No. 22 jersey for the Fever's final regular-season home game.

And Clark made sure to find her before getting to work.

Before Indiana took the floor against the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Sept. 22, Clark walked over to Kelce's courtside seat. The two immediately wrapped each other in a hug, smiling as they exchanged a few words before Clark headed back toward the court.

The Fever shared video of the reunion on Instagram, writing, "CC met up with mama Kelce before the game tonight 🤩."

It was a quick moment, but one that brought together two of the biggest names surrounding American sports right now.

Kelce, 73, was hardly trying to hide which side she was on, either.

She wore Clark's blue No. 22 Fever jersey over a colorful hoodie, pairing it with black pants, white sneakers and her instantly recognizable red glasses.

Donna has spent plenty of Sundays cheering from NFL suites over the years. On Tuesday night, she had a courtside seat and a very different No. 22 to root for.

Donna Kelce and Caitlin Clark's Friendship Goes Back to Taylor Swift

The courtside reunion wasn't Clark and Kelce's first meeting.

Their worlds first crossed in November 2024, when Clark attended back-to-back Taylor Swift Eras Tour shows at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Clark has never exactly kept her Chiefs fandom a secret. The Indiana star has described herself as a "Swiftie," too, making her friendship with Swift and the Kelce family something of a perfect collision between two of her biggest interests.

Swift reportedly sent Clark several bags of Eras Tour merchandise after the Indianapolis concerts along with a note, and Clark later joined Swift and Kelce at a Chiefs playoff game.

By January 2025, Clark was watching Kansas City take on the Houston Texans from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Swift.

"Obviously, I'm a huge Chiefs fan, I've been a huge Chiefs fan, and obviously Taylor is a huge Chiefs fan too, so it was fun and obviously worked out where we could go and we had the time," Clark later told 247Sports.

"It was perfect where it all worked out."

Clark also couldn't hide how much she enjoyed seeing Swift get caught up in the game.

"It's just cute to see how excited she is for the Chiefs," Clark said, adding, "and getting to share that with her, I'm like, 'Oh my God, I love this!' She loves the Chiefs as much as me."

Now, Donna is returning the favor.

Donna Kelce Returns the Support for Caitlin Clark

The sight of Kelce wearing Clark's jersey made Tuesday night's appearance feel like more than another celebrity courtside cameo.

Clark has spent years publicly rooting for Travis and the Chiefs. This time, Travis' mom was the one wearing her name across her chest.

Kelce watched from courtside as Indiana closed out its regular-season home schedule against Minnesota, with the Fever earning a 96-77 victory.

For Clark, the night offered one more memorable moment in front of the home crowd.

For Donna, there was no question who she came to see.

Chiefs season may already be underway, but Mama Kelce found room for another team, and another superstar, on her schedule.

