Drake Maye's Wife Ann Michael Shares a Tempting Look at Chicago Ahead of Patriots-Bears

The New England Patriots are in the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears, which means Drake Maye and his wife, Ann Michael Maye, are spending some time in the Midwest. While Maye gets ready for another big game, Ann Michael is making the most of the trip by exploring Chicago and giving her followers a peek at the experience.

From checking out the city's sights to sharing little moments along the way, she's bringing fans along for the ride. With football taking the couple across the country, every road trip offers a chance to discover somewhere new.

New England Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye's Wife Ann Michael Shares Chicago Adventures on Instagram

On Thursday, hours before the Patriots and Bears faced each other on "Thursday Night Football," Ann Michael took to her official Instagram page to share the sights and sounds of Chicago.

On her Instagram Stories, she posted a photo from the early morning hours of the city and Lake Michigan, with the caption, "Happy gameday," alongside a red heart emoji.

She also shared a shot of some delicious-looking Chicago-style pizza but didn't say where she was eating it. Chicago, of course, is famous for its deep-dish pizzas, as well as thin-crust and stuffed pizza. In general, Chicago, like Detroit, is a pizza city.

Finally, just a few hours before the game, she shared another food photo, this one showing pasta and an iced beverage. "Yes, please," she wrote.

So, while Drake is getting ready for his appearance on "Thursday Night Football" against the Bears, Ann Michael is enjoying the sights and sounds of Chicago.

Ann Michael Maye is a Regular on Social Media

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ann Michael is a regular about sharing their personal life on social media. Before the season started, she took to Instagram to share a gallery of summer photos, showing fans what she and Drake were up to during the summer months. The photos feature everything from football-related moments to sunny days with her girlfriends.

Ann Michael also celebrated her husband's birthday in a separate post shared the week before the season began. Alongside wedding photos, lakeside memories and moments from the football field, she gave him a sweet shoutout, writing, "Thanks for being the best husband a girl could ever dream of, I love you."

Now, Drake is back in action, and he's hoping to lead the Patriots back to the Super Bowl, just like last year.