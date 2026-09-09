Patriots QB Drake Maye's Wife Shares Personal Summer Photos

The New England Patriots and quarterback Drake Maye are back on the field on Wednesday, and that means the offseason is officially over.

It's a bittersweet time for not just these players and their wives, including Maye's wife Ann Michael Maye, as they go from summer fun and downtime to the high-speed NFL action.

Of course, this is the moment NFL players and their families also thrive on. Getting back into the spotlight and into gameday fits is one of the more exciting aspects of the gig.

Now, Maye's wife is sharing some personal summer photos from the couple's action-packed few months. She took to Instagram ahead of the team's game against the Seahawks to share these memories.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looks on in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ann Michael Maye Shares Whimsicle Summer Memories

On Tuesday, Ann took to social media to post a gallery of photos from their summer with the caption, "A wrap on summer and now it’s go time."

The photos include everything from the couple on the football field getting ready for the season, to summer vacation photos with her girlfriends. She and her friends are spotted on what appears to be a glistening lake in one of the photos, and they pose for the camera wearing summer fashion.

In another gallery that she shared a week before the season's kickoff, she wished Maye a very happy birthday. "Thanks for being the best husband a girl could ever dream of, I love you," she says with a red heart emoji.

This gallery shows the two walking along a lake, as well as some wedding photos and on-the-field moments.

Followers React to Ann Michael Maye's Photos in a Big Way

Followers reacted to both galleries with glowing comments.

"My husband and my anniversary being Drake Maye’s birthday might be the most New England thing ever," one follower comments.

"I'm going to name my first born son after Drake," another says. Wow. That's dedication.

"Make sure Drake eats lots of cake tonight, but not too much so he is ready to get revenge vs Seattle," another adds.

"Happy birthday, man. I know you probably hear from thousands of people who know you because of football, but I wanted to take a second to tell you how much I appreciate you beyond what you do on Sundays," one more adds.

"Happy birthday goat make sure he gets all his rest for the regular season and give him an extra cookie today and extra kisses," another follower says.

As the Seahawks and Patriots head into their rematch on Wednesday, expect to see the loving wives and families of these players on the sidelines.