Dwyane Wade Tries to Top Gabrielle Union's Sizzling Video Celebrating Her Birthday

Dwyane Wade is showing off Gabrielle Union for her birthday.

Before Wade showed his appreciation for Union 54th birthday, she shared her own post with videos and photos from her past movie roles.

Gabby Union Celebrates Her Great Looks at 54

Union's video leads with a quote advising that one should enjoy your youthful beauty.... as it won't last forever.

In the social video, Union shared memories from her time on the 2000s film "Bring It On," 2003's "Deliver Us from Eva," and more.

The video then cuts to a recent image of her wearing a beaded gold dress from her appearance at the Academy Museum Gala earlier this month. The video's point being - Union's beauty IS lasting.

The video closes with Union looking gorgeous at 54 years old and a snarky self response to her original "you wont look like that forever" quote, stating "Bet." We certainly agree that Union's beauty is age-defying.

"This is 54 baby," she wrote in the caption, adding a cake emoji.

Dwyane Wade Makes Heartfelt Tribute To Gabrielle Union

Her loving husband then then took the spotlight to honor his wife with his own birthday tribute to her.

Oct 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wade shared snapshots of moments the couple has created over the years. In the montage of videos and photos, the retired NBA star posted Union in full glam, as well as personal ones from candid moments in their home. He shared videos of her walking the red carpet, the pair enjoying themselves at a concert, playing games at home, as well as them enjoying the open water on a boat with friends.

The former Miami Heat star also included their children in some of the photos, with one showing Kaavia on the boat with them and a selfie of all three of them grinning from ear to ear. Another at-home moment showed Union putting on makeup, which then cut to her in a swimsuit having fun on a paddleboard.

The end of the montage showed some candlelit dinners that they shared, romantic moments on the beach hanging out in the sand, and going on walks together holding hands.

"This is what my phone looks like when you’re my wife," Wade captioned the photo, adding a smiling face and a fire sign emoji. "54 and more beautiful than ever. 18 birthdays together and I’m still over here sneaking videos like I just met you. Happy birthday, baby."

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Know How To Celebrate

Wade and Union love creating moments to honor their relationship. For their 12th anniversary in August 2026, Union collected several memories to honor the over a decade they spent married.



The social video began with some red carpet moments before it transitioned to them dancing in their living room wearing pajamas. Then it showed them taking their dance moves outside, which later led into the couple doing their signature handshake. After they began the handshake, it morphed into them creating the move as Union wore her wedding dress and Wade wore a tuxedo at the altar on their wedding day.

"In this life, we have learned the lesson of celebrating what we DO have. We have faced death of dear loved ones and learned to celebrate LIFE. We have survived illness and learned to celebrate good health." Union began the heartfelt caption.

The two have created a life together that has often put them in conversations about being "couple goals" in the industry. The pair has been married since August 2014, and they share one child together: Kaavia, 7. Wade also shares Zaire, 24, and Zaya, 19, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. He is also the father of Xavier, 12, with Aja Metoyer and is the legal guardian of his nephew Dahveon Morris, 24.

While they've experienced hardships together, they were able to have each other to lean on, which Union closed her caption honoring their bond.

"Through trials and challenges we have learned to celebrate evolving and learning to be our best selves for each other and our family. Today and everyday, I get to celebrate in deep gratitude this life we have built. I love you baby," she concluded.