Gabrielle Union celebrates 52nd birthday with 'audacious' topless selfie
Gabrielle Union is celebrating her 52nd birthday — and this time, she’s baring it all.
RELATED: Gabrielle Union's naughty NSFW comment on Dwyane Wade's steamy shirtless IG post
Today, the “Bring It On” actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos, saying goodbye to 51and welcoming in 52. In the first of the photos, Union stands in the mirror wearing jeans and an unbuttoned tuxedo vest. As she shows much skin, Union shared that she’s ringing in her next trip around the sun with boundless confidence.
“This is clear and firm boundaries,” Union wrote in the post’s caption. “This is sexy. This is audacious. This is fun and full of wild adventures. This is calling a thing a thing and not falling for the Okey Doke and demanding better. This is being alone without being lonely. This is enjoying nature. This is fierce and compassionate motherhood. This is fighting for my people and yours. This is me at 52. Loving ALL of me.”
This isn’t the first time Union has posted a nude or semi-nude photo. Last month, she posted a photo of herself taking an outdoor shower while on vacation.
It’s been a busy week for Union and her family. This past weekend, Union’s husband former NBA guard Dwyane Wade celebrated his inaugural When We Gather food and wine festival in Miami, Florida. Wade also attended the unveiling of his statue outside of the Kaseya Center in Miami on Monday, Oct. 27 — which has since spawned several memes.
But Wade still shouted out Union on her birthday — and even matched her saucy energy in his own Instagram Story.
RELATED: Gabrielle Union's leggy, low-cut dress steals show at D-Wade statue unveiling
As the age-old adage holds, you’re only as old as you feel.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking
Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality
Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence
New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game
WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal