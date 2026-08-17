Jessie James Decker may be ready to add another member to the Decker household. Her husband, Eric Decker, might need a little more convincing.

The country singer put the former NFL wide receiver on the spot with a question about having a fifth child, then shared his hilarious response with her followers.

Jessie, 38, posted a video to Instagram on Aug. 10 that began with Eric, 39, relaxing in a chair near a lake. The words “Texted my husband asking to have another baby” appeared across the screen as Eric looked down at his phone.

His response required no words.

After reading the message, Eric stood up, walked toward the water, climbed into a kayak and began paddling away.

“Eric! Come back!” Jessie could be heard yelling as her husband continued making his escape.

She had some fun with his reaction in the caption, writing, “I guess that’s a maybe? 🙃🤣 #marriedlife #marriage #couples.”

Eric Decker's Reaction to Jessie James Decker's Baby No. 5 Request

Whether Eric's getaway was a firm answer or simply some expert-level husband humor, Jessie clearly isn't ruling out the possibility of another baby.

The couple already has a full house. Jessie and Eric share four children: daughter Vivianne Rose, 12, sons Eric Thomas II, 10, and Forrest Bradley, 8, and youngest son Denver Calloway, 2½.

Their family has grown considerably since Jessie and Eric first met through mutual friends and began dating in 2011. They became engaged the following year and married in June 2013 before welcoming Vivianne in 2014.

More than a decade later, the two are still willing to turn their marriage into the punchline.

The baby No. 5 video quickly resonated with other parents, including one commenter who joked that her own husband, also named Eric, had a similar response to the prospect of adding another child.

Jessie's caption, meanwhile, left the door cracked open. Eric may have paddled away from the question, but she wasn't quite ready to translate that into a “no.”

For now, baby No. 5 remains an open question. Eric, however, may want to keep that kayak nearby.