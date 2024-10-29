Jessie James Decker tries nearly NSFW dance move with husband Eric Decker in 'DWTS' challenge
Football player Eric Decker is better known for his moves on the fifty yard line than the ones on the dance floor. But he and his wife, country singer Jessie James Decker, decided to try out a particularly spicy dance move they saw from fellow footballer Danny Amendola and his partner Witney Carson on Dancing with the Stars.
The Deckers posted a video on Instagram on Monday, October 28, in which they imitated the move. “@ericdecker and I had to give @witneycarson and @dannyamendola @dancingwiththestars iconic move a try 🤗 @alanbersten how are my toes? 😂😂😂😂 #dwts #dwtschallenge,” they wrote in the caption.
Just like Danny and Witney, Eric, 37, lifted Jessie, 36, up from the floor using only her leg before pulling her into a deep embrace. The couple then carried the move into a passionate kiss. The steaminess of the move was amplified by the fact that both Eric and Jessie were clad in nothing but underwear!
Commenters were quick to comment on the fiery passion the couple, who are parents to four children, clearly still possess. “Here comes baby # 5 after that🔥😍,” wrote one fan, while another who was thinking along the same lines wrote, “And now she’s pregnant lol.”
A few fans seemed to think that the heat from the couple could be felt through their phone screens, as one commenter wrote: “Girllllllll I got pregnant watching this 🤣🤣🤣🤣💖,” and another wrote, “Welllll I need a pregnancy test now.”
The DWTS family were also enthusiastic, as Witney commented “WORK” and fellow dancer Alan Berstein commented “Incredible!”
