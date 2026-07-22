Erling Haaland's Girlfriend Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute After World Cup
Erling Haaland may have fallen short of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy with Norway, but the Manchester City superstar still had plenty to celebrate this week.
Just days after the tournament concluded, Haaland marked his 26th birthday with longtime partner Isabel Haugseng Johansen, who shared a rare glimpse into the couple's private celebration aboard a yacht.
Johansen posted two photos of the pair together on Instagram Tuesday along with a short but affectionate caption.
"Happy birthday my love."
The first image showed Haaland and Johansen smiling together aboard the yacht as they celebrated with friends. Haaland wore a black tank top and gold cross necklace while Johansen opted for a light blue dress. A second photo featured the couple posing for a close-up selfie.
Haaland kept his response simple, commenting on the post with a single word: "Nice."
Haaland Celebrates With Family and Friends
Johansen also shared additional moments from the birthday celebration through her Instagram Stories.
The group appeared to spend the day cruising on a luxury yacht, where they enjoyed an elaborate spread of meats, cheeses and fresh fruit before gathering on deck near the water. Another guest also posted a look at a miniature golf setup aboard the vessel.
While Haaland is one of the biggest stars in world soccer, he and Johansen have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.
The two grew up together in Norway and have reportedly been dating since at least 2021. They welcomed their first child in 2024 and have continued to keep their family life largely private despite Haaland's global fame.
Johansen, a former soccer player herself, is frequently seen supporting Haaland during major matches but rarely shares personal moments on social media.
The birthday celebration came just days after Haaland helped lead Norway during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, capping one of the biggest summers of his international career before shifting his focus back toward Manchester City's upcoming season.
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Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR. At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series. Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.