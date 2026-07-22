Erling Haaland may have fallen short of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy with Norway, but the Manchester City superstar still had plenty to celebrate this week.

Just days after the tournament concluded, Haaland marked his 26th birthday with longtime partner Isabel Haugseng Johansen, who shared a rare glimpse into the couple's private celebration aboard a yacht.

Johansen posted two photos of the pair together on Instagram Tuesday along with a short but affectionate caption.

"Happy birthday my love."

The first image showed Haaland and Johansen smiling together aboard the yacht as they celebrated with friends. Haaland wore a black tank top and gold cross necklace while Johansen opted for a light blue dress. A second photo featured the couple posing for a close-up selfie.

Haaland kept his response simple, commenting on the post with a single word: "Nice."

Haaland Celebrates With Family and Friends

Johansen also shared additional moments from the birthday celebration through her Instagram Stories.

The group appeared to spend the day cruising on a luxury yacht, where they enjoyed an elaborate spread of meats, cheeses and fresh fruit before gathering on deck near the water. Another guest also posted a look at a miniature golf setup aboard the vessel.

While Haaland is one of the biggest stars in world soccer, he and Johansen have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

The two grew up together in Norway and have reportedly been dating since at least 2021. They welcomed their first child in 2024 and have continued to keep their family life largely private despite Haaland's global fame.

Johansen, a former soccer player herself, is frequently seen supporting Haaland during major matches but rarely shares personal moments on social media.

New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 22, 2026 Members of Norway's Erling Haaland's family, sister Gabrielle Haaland, mother Gry Marita Braut, brother Astor Haaland and partner Isabel Haugseng Johansen in the stand before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Norway v Senegal match. | REUTERS

The birthday celebration came just days after Haaland helped lead Norway during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, capping one of the biggest summers of his international career before shifting his focus back toward Manchester City's upcoming season.

