Why Everyone Is Falling in Love With Erling Haaland at the World Cup

Erling Haaland came to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the most terrifying goal scorers on the planet.

He has somehow become one of the tournament's most lovable characters, too.

The Norway superstar is still doing exactly what everyone expected him to do on the field. He is scoring massive goals, dragging defenders into panic mode and turning half-chances into moments that decide games.

His latest came in the 86th minute against Ivory Coast, when Haaland delivered the winner in Norway’s 2-1 victory and sent his country into the Round of 16 for a showdown with Brazil.

But the internet is not falling for Haaland only because of the goals. It is falling for the full experience.

The towering striker with the “Viking” aura has spent this World Cup becoming a walking contradiction in the best possible way. On the pitch, he looks like a machine built to ruin a defender’s afternoon. Off it, he comes across as funny, awkward, strangely sweet and refreshingly unpolished.

That combination has turned him into one of the breakout personalities of the tournament.

Erling Haaland Has Become the World Cup’s Most Unexpected Main Character

Haaland was already famous before the World Cup. He did not need this tournament to become a star.

But the World Cup has a way of taking a great player and introducing him to an entirely different audience.

Suddenly, people who might not watch Manchester City every week are seeing the clips, the celebrations, the interviews, the memes and the strange little moments that make Haaland feel less like a manufactured superstar and more like a guy the internet collectively decided to adopt.

That has been the magic of his tournament.

One moment, he is scoring Norway’s biggest goal in decades. The next, fans are resurfacing videos of him singing, joking with teammates, hanging out with Channing Tatum, pulling harmless pranks or looking like the most confused person in the room despite being the most famous one in it.

He is intimidating and goofy. Dominant and deeply unserious. Built like a superhero, but somehow giving golden retriever energy. That is the sweet spot.

The Internet Loves That Haaland Does Not Feel Overproduced

Part of Haaland’s appeal is that he does not seem desperate to be cool. That matters.

Modern sports stardom can feel painfully polished. Every post is curated. Every quote is cleaned up. Every public-facing moment is shaped to protect the brand.

Haaland feels different.

He can be blunt. He can be awkward. He can be hilarious without appearing to try. When fans approach him, he does not always give them a perfect superstar interaction. Sometimes he gives them something better: something weird enough, funny enough or unexpectedly charming enough to become a clip people want to send to their friends.

That is how a world-class striker becomes a World Cup obsession.

The viral moments have helped pull in fans who might not care about formations, expected goals or Champions League résumés. They are not just watching Haaland because he can score. They are watching because they want to see what he does next.

Then He Reminds Everyone Why He Is Erling Haaland

The personality is fun, but the soccer is still the foundation. Haaland’s World Cup rise is landing because he is backing it up in the biggest moments.

Norway’s win over Ivory Coast was exactly the kind of game that turns a superstar into a national hero. Antonio Nusa put Norway in front before Amad Diallo equalized in the 74th minute. The match looked like it could slip away, or at least head toward extra time.

Then Haaland did what Haaland does. He found the moment. He finished it. He pushed Norway forward.

That goal was his fifth of the tournament and set up Norway’s Round of 16 match against Brazil on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium.

That is what makes the Haaland fascination so powerful. The memes would be funny either way, but they hit harder because the player at the center of them is also one of the most dangerous scorers alive.

He is not a novelty act. He is a nightmare for opponents and a delight for everyone else.

Haaland’s World Cup Moment Feels Bigger Than Norway

There is also something bigger happening here.

Norway is not one of the usual World Cup giants. Haaland helped power the country back onto the stage for its first World Cup appearance since 1998, scoring 21 goals in 14 qualifying matches along the way.

Now Norway is in the knockout rounds, and Haaland is at the center of one of the tournament’s most entertaining storylines.

That underdog-adjacent feeling has only added to the fun. Fans love a superstar, but they really love a superstar who feels like he is pulling an entire country into the spotlight with him.

Norway has the goals. The celebrations. The viral “Viking row.” The suddenly global fanbase.

And at the center of it all is Haaland, looking both completely inevitable and completely unpredictable.

This Is Why Everyone Is Falling for Him

The World Cup has always created unexpected fan favorites.

Sometimes it is a breakout scorer. Sometimes it is a goalkeeper. Sometimes it is a team with a celebration that takes over the tournament.

This time, it is Haaland being Haaland.

He is world-class enough to decide games, strange enough to become meme material and sincere enough that none of it feels forced. He is the rare superstar who somehow becomes more likable the more people see of him.

That is why this World Cup has done more than showcase Erling Haaland’s talent. It has shown why people love him.

And if Norway keeps winning, the internet’s Haaland obsession is only going to get louder.

