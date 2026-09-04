AFC Richmond may be fictional, but some of the soccer résumés in "Ted Lasso" are very real.

Throughout the show's run, former World Cup stars, Premier League greats and one of soccer's most famous managers have stepped into Richmond's world. Some played themselves. Others were worked into the story so naturally that their cameos were easy to miss.

With "Ted Lasso" now back for Season 4, here's a look at the former professional players who have appeared on the Apple TV series.

Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry | Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters via Imagn Images

Thierry Henry owns perhaps the show's most memorable athlete cameo.

The Arsenal and France legend appears as himself alongside Gary Lineker, including during Season 2's wonderfully strange “Beard After Hours.” Henry becomes such a presence inside Coach Beard's head that Beard repeatedly fires back at the television: “Shut up, Thierry Henry!”

Henry also returned in Season 3.

Gary Lineker

Before becoming one of Britain's most recognizable soccer broadcasters, Gary Lineker was one of England's greatest strikers.

That made him an ideal fit for "Ted Lasso." Lineker appears as himself alongside Henry, analyzing Richmond on television before the pair become part of Beard's bizarre night out in “Beard After Hours.”

He returned to the series in Season 3.

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola | Lee Smith-Reuters via Imagn Images

Pep Guardiola's cameo arrived with a little more star power.

The former Barcelona midfielder, now one of the world's most accomplished managers, appeared as himself in Season 3 when Richmond faced Manchester City.

After Richmond wins, Guardiola and Ted meet on the touchline, where Guardiola tells him, “Don't worry about who wins or loses. Just help these guys be the best versions of themselves on and off the pitch.”

Guardiola later revealed that he and his family were already fans of the show before he was asked to appear.

Ian Wright

Ian Wright | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Another Arsenal legend made his way into Richmond's universe in Season 2.

Former England striker Ian Wright appeared as himself on the fictional soccer show "Forza Love of the Game." It's a relatively quick cameo, but for Premier League fans, an unmistakable one.

Chris Kamara

Chris Kamara | IMAGO / APL

Chris Kamara's role was particularly fitting.

The former midfielder became a hugely popular broadcaster after his playing career and appeared on "Ted Lasso" during Roy Kent's short-lived turn as a television pundit.

Kamara appeared as himself alongside Roy and broadcaster Jeff Stelling, essentially stepping into a fictionalized version of the job viewers already knew him for.

Chris Powell

Chris Powell | IMAGO / PRiME Media

Chris Powell is one of the easiest former pros to overlook.

The former England defender appears throughout the series as himself, working alongside Arlo White on commentary for AFC Richmond matches.

Rather than receiving one big cameo scene, Powell became part of the show's soccer fabric across its first three seasons.

Paul Merson, Clinton Morrison and Jermaine Jenas

"Ted Lasso" added even more former players to its pundit ranks in Season 3.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson, former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison and former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas all appeared as themselves, bringing another layer of real-world soccer credibility to Richmond's fictional universe.

Eni Aluko

Eni Aluko | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Eni Aluko got something different.

The former Chelsea and England forward appeared during Season 2's street soccer sequence, playing a character named Georgia rather than herself.

It's a cameo viewers could easily miss, particularly if they weren't already familiar with the former England international.

And that's part of what "Ted Lasso" has always done so well. The series doesn't simply name-drop the soccer world. It lets the real one wander into Richmond's fictional version of it.

With Season 4 currently airing, there may still be a few more familiar faces waiting to join the list.