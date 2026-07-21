Pep Guardiola Given Chance to Fulfil Dream He Has ‘Always Thought About’

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has held talks over becoming the next Italy manager, reports have revealed.

Sky in Italy report that Italian federation director Paolo Maldini and his advisor, Leonardo, spent the weekend in Barcelona meeting with Guardiola, who is unattached after leaving Man City this summer, to offer him a role that would involve both management of the Italy team and help building a long-term project.

No answer has been given at this point, with the Italian officials hoping to have done enough to land Guardiola’s signature.

Would Guardiola Be Interested in International Management?

Guardiola has never hidden his desire to try international management. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Just what Guardiola plans for his next move remains up in the air, but if one thing is for sure, it is that he is desperate to test himself in international soccer.

As far back as 2018, he confirmed his “dream” of managing at a World Cup and a European Championship. In an interview with Reuters in 2025, he added the Copa América to his list of ambitions as he opened the door to a team outside of Europe.

“I have always thought about it,” he stressed. “But it depends on many, many things. If it happens, it’s fine. If it doesn’t happen, it’s more than fine as well.”

Interestingly, when he first revealed his dream to tackle international management eight years ago, he hinted at a timeline that began this very year.

“In eight, 12, 14 years maybe it could happen,” he said in 2018. “It’s just a dream I have as a manager and a person. Maybe it happens, maybe it doesn’t.”

Which Teams Could Guardiola Manage?

Pep Guardiola played for Spain during his career. | Aubrey Washington/EMPICS/Getty Images

On paper, the obvious first answer would be Spain. He made 47 appearances for La Roja during his playing days, including two at the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

However, Spain is the only team to have been formally ruled out by Guardiola. “I think that is not going to happen,” he insisted, declining to elaborate.

Perhaps complicating Guardiola’s relationship with Spain is his identity as a proud citizen of the region of Catalonia, which has long been embroiled in a battle for independence. He even made several appearances for Catalonia’s official international side, which is not formally recognized by either UEFA or FIFA.

As a result, the door has been opened to other international teams across the globe. Guardiola was regularly linked with Brazil before the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti, while The Athletic revealed recently that Guardiola had a verbal agreement to take charge of England before signing a new contract with City in 2024.

Italy is widely hailed as one of the world’s biggest international sides, but offers a unique challenge as a soccer giant that is in desperate need of help.

Not since winning the 2006 World Cup has Italy played a knockout game in the competition, crashing out in the two group stages that followed and failing to quality in 2018, 2022 or 2026. Victory at Euro 2020 has been the only shining light.

If Guardiola wants a job that transcends management and involves rewriting the soccer DNA of an entire nation, Italy could be the perfect option at this point.

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