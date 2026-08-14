Ex-Jets Star Allen Lazard Ends Engagement With Former Miss Peru Camila Escribens

The former New York Jets star Allen Lazard has reportedly called it quits and has ended his engagement to Camila Escribens.

Lazard has split from his fiancée after two years of dating, according to a report from TMZ. The couple had already sent out wedding invitations prior to the breakup, but neither has confirmed that the wedding has been called off publicly.

When Did Allen Lazard Propose to Camila Escribens?

After making their romance public in 2024 — Escribens was seen at Jets games cheering the wide receiver on — Lazard got down on one knee in May 2025 and proposed to the former Miss Peru.

The proposal took place on a beach, which he decorated with flowers and a candlelit path, where the then-Jets star asked Escribens to marry him. According to the outlet, Lazard even had a heart-shaped floral display that read in neon lights, "Will You Marry Me?"

Before Lazard proposed, he shared how much she encouraged him, calling her his "number 1 supporter" and "forever love" in a 2025 Valentine's Day post.

Since the news of their split, the photo has been removed from their social media accounts, but photos from the proposal are still live on the New York Jets Facebook page.

As of now, the only mention of Escribens on Lazard's page is their gender reveal. Escribens has wiped her social media clean of any mention of Lazard.

Allen Lazard Welcomes Baby with Camila Escribens

A few months after the proposal, the couple welcomed their first child together. In July 2025, the couple held a gender reveal party where they learned they would be expecting a daughter. In October 2025, they welcomed their daughter together.

As for their careers, the two were deemed a power couple after Escribens won Miss Peru in 2023, and Lazard was a wide receiver on the Jets for three seasons (2023-2025). He is currently a free agent.

So far, besides the scrubbing of their social media profiles, the two have not spoken out about the breakup. At this time, it is unclear what led to the split.