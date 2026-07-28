Justin Herbert, Madison Beer Give Fans First Glimpse After Engagement News

Pretty soon, Taylor Swift won't be the only pop star who's newly married to an NFL star.

On Tuesday, musician Madison Beer took to social media to announce that she and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert are officially engaged.

Beer, 27, and Herbert, 28, shared a gallery of photos from their engagement moment. "Meet my fiancé," she simply wrote on the collaborative post.

The photos show a romantic outdoor proposal, where the two are seen kissing and hugging to celebrate the good news.

One image shows Herbert on one knee, in a traditional way, proposing to Beer with fresh flowers and greenery in the background. Another image shows Herbert carrying Beer over his shoulder, and she's holding up a sparkling engagement ring.

Other photos show the couple dancing, smiling and looking into each other's eyes. The gallery also includes an image of a rustic wooden sign that states, "Mr. and Mrs. Herbert."

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Madison Beer Dating Timeline

Herbert and Beer first were noticed as a couple in August of 2025 when Herbert was spotted spending time with Beer at a photo shoot. They were also photographed out in public together that month.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Madison Beer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, on Oct. 5, Beer and Herbert were seen kissing during the Chargers' game against the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Considering they've only been linked to each other for a little under a year, this was a pretty quick proposal. But, when you know, you know.

Justin Herbert Came Into Madison Beer's Life at the 'Perfect Time'

In June, Beer talked about her dating life with Herbert on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast. During the chat, she said that the quarterback became part of her life "at the perfect time."

"When I'm having a convo with my boyfriend, my hair could be on fire, and I wouldn't notice," she said, adding, "and to be honest with you, he's the first person I've ever felt that way about. Like, the world could be ending around me, and I wouldn't realize."

Madison Beer performs live at Fabrique. | Credit: IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

She also said that their relationship was very "mature."

"He came into my life at the perfect time," she added. "Our first date was literally at my house because we were scared to go in public."

So, these two are going to be planning a wedding, just like Swift and Kelce have been doing the past year. No word on if they'll shut down Times Square for their ceremony, like Swift and Kelce did, but Beer is a Jericho, New York, native, so you never know.