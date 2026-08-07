Fans Finally Get Their First Look at Nicolas Cage as John Madden

The first official look at one of football's most anticipated movies has finally arrived.

On Thursday, Prime Video released the debut teaser for "Madden," offering fans their first chance to see Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage step into the role of Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster, and football icon John Madden.

While the teaser is less than a minute long, it sets the tone for the film, pairing vintage football imagery with the first on-screen moments of Cage as Madden and Christian Bale as legendary Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis. The project has generated buzz since the star-studded cast was announced, and the teaser marks the first time audiences have been able to see the transformation for themselves.

Nicolas Cage Leads Star-Studded Cast in Madden

The upcoming biographical drama is directed and co-produced by David O. Russell and centers on Madden's remarkable football journey, from leading the Raiders to a Super Bowl title to becoming one of the most recognizable voices the sport has ever known.

Beyond his legendary coaching career, Madden became a broadcasting fixture for more than three decades and later lent his name to one of the most successful sports video game franchises in history.

Cage stars as Madden, while Bale portrays Davis, the longtime Raiders owner whose partnership with Madden helped define one of the NFL's most memorable eras.

The cast also features Sienna Miller, Kathryn Hahn, John Mulaney and Shane Gillis.

According to Prime Video, the film follows Madden's evolution from Super Bowl-winning coach to broadcaster, entrepreneur and the face of the Madden NFL video game franchise, tracing how he became one of football's most influential figures both on and off the field.

When Does Madden Release?

Although the teaser offers only a brief preview, it provides the clearest indication yet of the film's tone ahead of its release later this year.

Madden coached the Raiders throughout the 1970s, winning Super Bowl XI following the 1976 season before retiring from coaching at just 42 years old. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 and remained one of the NFL's most beloved ambassadors until his death in December 2021 at age 85.

Prime Video has announced that Madden will begin streaming on Nov. 18, 2026, just as the NFL season enters its stretch run.

For football fans, Thursday's teaser offered something they had been waiting months to see: Nicolas Cage's first turn as one of the most influential figures in NFL history.

