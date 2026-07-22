Fans Have 1 Major Complaint With Caitlin Clark’s ‘NBA 2K27’ Cover

It appears that Caitlin Clark is more than just the face of the WNBA.

The star Indiana Fever guard is widely considered by many to be the most popular player in the league, but her star seemingly extends beyond just that.

Fans were buzzing on Wednesday after it was revealed that Clark would grace the cover of the deluxe edition of EA Sports’ “NBA 2K27” video game.

NBA 2K27 COVERS JUST DROPPED 🔥



🎮 Standard edition: Wemby

🎮 Deluxe edition: Caitlin

🎮 Ultra edition: D-Rose@NBA2K pic.twitter.com/mG5HtqiNzR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 22, 2026

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama will be on the cover of the “NBA 2K27” standard Edition, while Chicago Bulls legend and former No. 1 overall pick Derrick Rose will appear on the “2K27” ultra edition.

Clark’s accomplishment that also marked a history-making feat for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

WNBA Fans Not Happy WIth Caitlin Clark's 'NBA 2K27' Cover

In reaching cover athlete status, Clark did something that no other WNBA player ever has before.

“NBA 2K27 Deluxe Edition Cover Athlete 🤩. Congrats to Caitlin Clark on becoming the first WNBA player to be featured on her own global cover 🌎,” the Fever posted on X.

The comment section on social was filled with a mixed bag of reactions. Some were thrilled to see Clark get the recognition. However, others have one chief complaint with the cover — and it was a big one.

No idea who that is, but it's not Caitlin. Fixed it for ya. pic.twitter.com/zbcQlqMqVO — Griffin W. Rains (@GriffinRains89) July 22, 2026

“Ton of CC photos out there, yet they still used AI,” one fan replied.

“Who the hell is the lady on the cover. Looks as much like CC as I do,” another fan posted.

“She is one of the palest people in real life, why is she so darkened here? It doesn't even look like her- Shameful,” a third fan scoffed.

“When did she get such a tan? 😂😂,” asked one user.

“The only thing that would make this better is if she were actually on the cover,” another user joked.

“That doesn't look like her at all, like come on, did the intern at 2K work on her model?” another fan questioned.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a free throw against the Seattle Storm during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clark’s Star is on the Rise

In addition to landing the "NBA 2K27" cover, Clark has also been all over television.

The top five most-watched WNBA games this season have all been games in which Clark played, further proving she’s must-see TV in the eyes of most WNBA fans.

The Indiana Fever have been featured in all five of the WNBA's most-watched games this season 👀



All eyes on Caitlin Clark and her squad 🍿



(h/t @ES_sportsnews) pic.twitter.com/8Bltxegxqj — DraftKings (@DraftKings) July 22, 2026

Clark was also recently named one of the starting guards for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game along with Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell, Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings, and Olivia Miles of the Minnesota Lynx.

And one look at her stat sheet this season and it’s easy to see why.

The 24-year-old Clark is averaging a career-best 20.7 points per game along with 7.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 42.8% from the field (also a career high) and 33.3% from 3-point range.