Caitlin Clark, Fever Continue to Deliver in Ratings Department

There always seems to be a discussion surrounding Caitlin Clark, but one thing is not up for debate—she remains a draw. The proof of this comes in the form of ratings, as Clark and the Indiana Fever continue to set the pace when it comes to drawing the largest audiences for the WNBA.

The most recent example of this is the team's victory over the New York Liberty from last Saturday, as CBS announced the broadcast averaged 2.579 million viewers, making it the most-watched WNBA game on any network this season, and the second most-watched since 2000. A meeting between the same two teams also averaged more than 2.5 million viewers for CBS.

The July 18 New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever game on CBS is now the second most-watched WNBA game since 2000, averaging 2.579 million viewers and peaking at 3.089 million! https://t.co/a8osM06LCb — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) July 21, 2026

This comes on the heels of NBC stating that the Fever game against the Las Vegas Aces drew 2.64 million viewers across NBC and Peacock to make it the largest total audience this year. But regardless of press release semantics, one can see the theme.

It is one that holds true for cable as well, given USA Networks announced that the recent meeting between the Fever and the Golden State Valkyries was its most-watched game on record, bringing in an average 1.14 million viewers.

Interest Hasn't Dropped Off in Fever At All

Jul 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that interest in the WNBA exploded with Clark's arrival in 2024 and record-ratings came as a result, but what makes the data from 2026 so interesting is that it shows that interest hasn't waned at all.

In fact, when looking at the top five most-watched WNBA regular season games since 2000, four have come from this season. The lone exception is the top spot, which is occupied by the season-opener between the Fever and Chicago Sky last year.

Ok so for those of you keeping track at home here's the top 5 since 2000



1. 5/17/25: Sky @ Fever (ABC) - Season opener, Caitlin Triple Double, Fever smash Sky. 2.7m viewers, 3.1m peak



2. 7/12/26: Fever @ Aces (NBC) - Caitlin v. A'ja, both back from injury, Fever put BTA on… https://t.co/DGO3Didj7R — CC Report (@cc22report) July 22, 2026

To put it into perspective, the WNBA Finals drew an average of 1.5 million viewers in 2025—which is a very healthy number for the league, but still far below the recent Fever games versus the Aces and Liberty.

The good news for the WNBA is that these numbers may continue to rise as well. Clark is fresh off her career-best performance, which surely sent a jolt of energy into her fanbase. And the Fever seem to be hitting their stride. If Indiana can make a deep run in the postseason, expect the ratings records to be rewritten.

Regardless, Clark looks to be back to full strength, and she and the Fever remain the strongest draw in women's basketball.