Milan Fashion Week has long served as a proving ground for luxury’s biggest names, a place where heritage houses remind the industry why they still set the tone, blending bold runway statements with celebrity-packed front rows that shape the cultural conversation for months to come.

But on Thursday, the spotlight shifted in a different direction. The buzz moved beyond editors and fashion insiders when rising WNBA star Caitlin Clark arrived at the Prada show, alongside Olympic skier Eileen Gu, in a striking look that instantly pulled sports fans into the mix.

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7), Caitlin Clark (22) and Kelsey Mitchell (0) take a phot before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At Prada’s Fall 2026 show in Milan, Clark embraced a sporty-chic aesthetic, arriving in a cropped striped polo shirt paired with high-rise trousers cinched with a Prada belt, an oversized wool coat draped over her shoulders, brown pointed-toe Prada heels, and carrying a small top-handle bag.

The look balanced casual athleticism with polished luxury, and drew quick reactions from fans online.

Caitlin Clark was front row at @Prada for Milan Fashion Week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2X6S91YhY7 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) February 26, 2026

"Caitlin taking over fashion week now too? From breaking WNBA records to front row at Prada. The global reach is insane 🔥," said one user.

"She’s royalty," another fan replied.

"'QUEENPIN OF BBALL' ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤," one other user responded.

"Drippppppper," another reacted.

"Caitlin Clark 🤩🔥 It’s so fitting! Italian CC 🇮🇹 #FromAnywhere," one other fan commented.

"Caitlin's having quite the offseason. From breaking records as a rookie to front row at Milan Fashion Week with Prada, she's building a brand that goes way beyond the court," another user replied.

Belleair, Florida, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and guard Lexie Hull (10) look on as guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays in the Annika Pro-Am golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

On the court, Clark has quickly become the face of women's basketball, setting WNBA rookie records and emerging as the most marketable athlete in the sport.

Off the court, Clark’s commercial resonance matches her performance.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) signs autographs ahead of Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She signed a landmark multi-year endorsement deal with Nike, reported at around eight years and $28 million, including plans for a signature shoe and apparel line set to debut in 2026, making her one of the most influential women’s basketball brand partners ever.

Her NIL and sponsorship portfolio includes marquee deals with major consumer brands like Gatorade, State Farm, Wilson Sporting Goods, Hy-Vee, Bose, Buick, and others, spanning mainstream sports, lifestyle, and youth culture.

Brooklyn, NY, USA; Caitlin Clark speaks in a press conference after she is selected with the number one overall pick to the Indiana Fever n the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Clark has worn Prada on several major occasions, most notably being styled by the house at the 2024 WNBA Draft, which was Prada’s first time outfitting a WNBA (or NBA) player.

She’s also appeared in high-profile red carpet events in custom luxury looks, including a custom Prada gown for TIME’s Athlete of the Year dinner.