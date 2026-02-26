Caitlin Clark Links Up With Eileen Gu at Milan Fashion Show

What do two of the best athletes in history do when they meet up after hours? Why, they take a selfie, of course.

WNBA star Caitlin Clark and Olympic skier Eileen Gu snapped a pic with enough talent to power to break the internet on Thursday when the pair were sat next to one another at Prada's fashion show in Milan.

Gu posted the sweet selfie with CC to her Instagram story.

"Hi @caitlinclark," Gu captioned the frame. Simple, but effective.

Gu and Clark were attending Prada's show in Milan. | @eileengu / screenshot

Clark re-shared Gu's post, and added three "white heart" emojis below.

The legendary pair surely had a lot to discuss. Gu is fresh off a gold medal win in the 2026 Winter Olympics, at which she successfully defended her title in the women's freeski halfpipe and won silver in the Big Air and Slopestyle events, too. She is also a model, which means she stuck around in Milan for the city's ongoing fashion week.

Caitlin is front row at Prada for Milan Fashion Week!



Sitting with Eileen Gu! pic.twitter.com/P1HeyY3YA6 — Claire: Caitlin Clark Style (@caitlinclarksty) February 26, 2026

Clark, meanwhile, is preparing for her third WNBA season after a sophomore year derailed by injury. Hopefully, the schedule there proceeds as planned—the league's players' association and leadership are locked in a difficult CBA fight that threatens to delay the start of the 2026 campaign. On Monday, commissioner Cathy Engelbert said that an agreement must be reached by March 10 to avoid any changes. Still to handle before the season can begin are the April 13 draft, the expansion draft for the new Toronto and Portland teams, and free agency.

Would loved to have been a fly on the wall for the pair's conversation. A legendary link-up, no doubt.

