Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Olivia Culpo Causes Stir in Matching Outfit With Daughter
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The San Francisco 49ers firmly reasserted themselves as a contender in 2025.
A 12–5 regular season, a return to the NFL playoffs, and a roster headlined by one of the most versatile weapons in football set the tone for a year that felt like a statement.
Christian McCaffrey was at the center of it all, delivering a workload-heavy, production-rich campaign that reminded the league exactly who he is.
McCaffrey piled up over 2,100 yards from scrimmage, showcasing his rare dual-threat ability as both a runner and receiver, while earning All-Pro honors and Comeback Player of the Year recognition.
But just as the offseason conversation centered on sustainability, a very different kind of headline cut through the noise, and it’s one that’s resonating far beyond the field.
Olivia Culpo, McCaffrey’s wife, sent social media into overdrive after posting a poolside photo with the couple’s 8-month-old daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey.
The two were twinning in matching swimwear, instantly turning a quiet family moment into a viral lifestyle crossover.
She captioned the photo, "@devonwindsor mommy and my swim 😍."
Culpo isn’t just “an NFL wife.”
The Rhode Island native rose to fame in 2012, winning Miss USA and then Miss Universe, becoming the first American to claim the global crown in over a decade.
Since then, she’s built a multifaceted career as a model, actress, and entrepreneur, appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and launching major brand partnerships.
Today, she’s also a powerhouse social media influencer and media personality, seamlessly blending fashion, business, and now motherhood into her growing public profile.
Her relationship with McCaffrey dates back to 2019, evolving from high-profile dating to engagement in 2023, and ultimately marriage in June 2024 in Rhode Island.
Less than a year later, the couple announced they were expecting, welcoming Colette in July 2025.
Since then, their family life has become part of McCaffrey’s story arc.
From Colette attending games to viral “Disney dad” moments, the All-Pro running back is now as much a family figure as he is a football centerpiece.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.