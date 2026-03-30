The San Francisco 49ers firmly reasserted themselves as a contender in 2025.

A 12–5 regular season, a return to the NFL playoffs, and a roster headlined by one of the most versatile weapons in football set the tone for a year that felt like a statement.

Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Christian McCaffrey was at the center of it all, delivering a workload-heavy, production-rich campaign that reminded the league exactly who he is.

McCaffrey piled up over 2,100 yards from scrimmage, showcasing his rare dual-threat ability as both a runner and receiver, while earning All-Pro honors and Comeback Player of the Year recognition.

Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) on the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

But just as the offseason conversation centered on sustainability, a very different kind of headline cut through the noise, and it’s one that’s resonating far beyond the field.

Olivia Culpo, McCaffrey’s wife, sent social media into overdrive after posting a poolside photo with the couple’s 8-month-old daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey.

Los Angeles, CA, USA; Model Olivia Culpo arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The two were twinning in matching swimwear, instantly turning a quiet family moment into a viral lifestyle crossover.

She captioned the photo, "@devonwindsor mommy and my swim 😍."

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, with their daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey. | Olivia Culpo/Instagram.

Culpo isn’t just “an NFL wife.”

The Rhode Island native rose to fame in 2012, winning Miss USA and then Miss Universe, becoming the first American to claim the global crown in over a decade.

Since then, she’s built a multifaceted career as a model, actress, and entrepreneur, appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and launching major brand partnerships.

Today, she’s also a powerhouse social media influencer and media personality, seamlessly blending fashion, business, and now motherhood into her growing public profile.

Olivia Culpo attends Tuesday's opening of her second restaurant with her family, Union & Main, in East Greenwich. She also has a new reality show in the works and a number of partnerships and collaborations with her lifestyle brand. | Kris Craig/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Her relationship with McCaffrey dates back to 2019, evolving from high-profile dating to engagement in 2023, and ultimately marriage in June 2024 in Rhode Island.

Less than a year later, the couple announced they were expecting, welcoming Colette in July 2025.

Since then, their family life has become part of McCaffrey’s story arc.

From Colette attending games to viral “Disney dad” moments, the All-Pro running back is now as much a family figure as he is a football centerpiece.