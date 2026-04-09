Beyoncé Towers Over Tiny Jordan Chiles in Stunning Side-by-Side Photo
Jordan Chiles is a celebrity in the gymanstics world. She got to be the utlimate fan girl meeting the Beyoncé for the first time. It’s unreal how much taller the singer is than the gymnast in the photo Chiles shared.
The 24-year-old Chiles won a gold medal in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris with Team USA, and is an individual national champion with the UCLA Bruins. She’ll have a chance to get the Bruins their first team natty in history starting on April 16.
With her success — 19 overall perfect 10s — Chiles has been a sough-after influencer, even posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, and turning heads with Livvy Dunne on the SI red carpet.
Beyoncé makes Chiles look tiny
Before the national championships in Texas, Chiles was able to meet Beyoncé where she stunned in a white dress. Chiles wrote, “some may say this is a dream, but this is my reality!!! Thank you so much @cecred for inviting me!!! Words can’t describe how it felt meeting @beyonce - im still in awe but happy this little girls dream came true!!!!”
The 4-foot-11 Chiles, who is small next to most like these models, looks absolutely tiny besides the 5-foot-7 singer.
It did make for an unreal photo with Chiles.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.