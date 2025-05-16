Livvy Dunne, Jordan Chiles turn heads in side-by-side SI Swimsuit red carpet poses
Livvy Dunne and Jordan Chiles both celebrated making the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and on Thursday night both gymnasts posed together on the red carpet at the launch party in New York City.
Livvy, 22, is now a former LSU gymnast after her fifth and final year ended with the Lady Tigers losing in the NCAA Championships Elite Eight. She’s been quite busy since then rocking an “officially retired” dress for a night out with her teammates, and then crushing a pink dress at the Kentucky Oaks where she did “Riders Up,” and then wowed in some amazing pants while watching boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes pitch vs. the New York Mets.
One of Dunne’s heroes is current UCLA Bruins star Jordan Chiles, who not only won an individual national title this season for the national runner-up squad, but an Olympic gold medal in the Summer Games in Paris alongside Simone Biles. Dunne was there to watch and root on Team USA.
Chiles has also been busy rocking her outfits since the season ended with a next-level cowgirl fit for a Beyoncé concert, an all-white glam look for a Tory Burch party, and got a dramatic new hairdo that made her unrecognizable.
Both posed in sizzling bikinis for the SI Swimsuit issue with Dunne freaking out about making the cover, and Chiles sharing her own emotional reaction.
The two got together in their amazing glammed-out fits and posed for the cameras on the red carpet for an epic mic drop.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’