The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne, Jordan Chiles turn heads in side-by-side SI Swimsuit red carpet poses

The former LSU gymnast and the current UCLA star get together as cover girls in their stunning dresses.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne is seen attending the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel in New York, New York.
Livvy Dunne is seen attending the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel in New York, New York. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Livvy Dunne and Jordan Chiles both celebrated making the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and on Thursday night both gymnasts posed together on the red carpet at the launch party in New York City.

Livvy, 22, is now a former LSU gymnast after her fifth and final year ended with the Lady Tigers losing in the NCAA Championships Elite Eight. She’s been quite busy since then rocking an “officially retired” dress for a night out with her teammates, and then crushing a pink dress at the Kentucky Oaks where she did “Riders Up,” and then wowed in some amazing pants while watching boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes pitch vs. the New York Mets.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne at the Kentucky Derby / Livvy Dunne/TikTok

One of Dunne’s heroes is current UCLA Bruins star Jordan Chiles, who not only won an individual national title this season for the national runner-up squad, but an Olympic gold medal in the Summer Games in Paris alongside Simone Biles. Dunne was there to watch and root on Team USA.

Jordan Chiles
One of Chiles’ winning fits lately. / Jordan Chiles/Instagram

Chiles has also been busy rocking her outfits since the season ended with a next-level cowgirl fit for a Beyoncé concert, an all-white glam look for a Tory Burch party, and got a dramatic new hairdo that made her unrecognizable.

Both posed in sizzling bikinis for the SI Swimsuit issue with Dunne freaking out about making the cover, and Chiles sharing her own emotional reaction.

Livvy Dunne 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model
Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The two got together in their amazing glammed-out fits and posed for the cameras on the red carpet for an epic mic drop.

Livvy Dunne and Jordan Chiles
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne and Jordan Chiles
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne and Jordan Chiles
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls

MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko

Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return

Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors

WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion