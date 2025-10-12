The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bo Nix's wife Izzy stands out in glam look beside Broncos WAGs in Denver gear

The quarterback’s wife has many reasons to smile before the game vs. the Jets.

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos traveled to London for a football game on Sunday vs. the New York Jets. The quarterback and his wife Izzy Nix shared some big news beforehand announcing they are expecting their first child. Izzy attended the game and certainly was glowing with the other WAGs.

Bo and the Broncos just defeated the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles on the road last week, and then headed to London to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Izzy had the perfect four words on her post announcing her pregnancy before the game, and also dropped a stunning plaid fit while in an England phone booth.

On Sunday, a happy Izzy posed with other Broncos wives and girlfriends.

Bo and Izzy meet when he was the quarterback of the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader there. She’d follow him to the Oregon Ducks and they’d marry in the summer of 2022.

Bo had a tremendous rookie season and is hoping to lead the Broncos back to the playoffs again this season.

While Sunday was a football game for Bo, he and Izzy already won off the field.

