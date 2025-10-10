Bo Nix's wife Izzy has 4 perfect words announcing pregnancy before Broncos vs. Jets
Bo Nix is coming off one of the biggest wins in the first two seasons of his NFL career heading into Sunday’s London game. Now, he and his wife Izzy Nix just made the biggest announcement of their relationship.
The Denver Broncos quarterback Nix just defeated the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on the road last Sunday. The team flew to England for this Sunday’s international game vs. the New York Jets.
Izzy is always at Bo’s games and is a hit with her fits like below.
She also traveled to London where she had some tea and rocked a plaid fit in a “tourist” photo in a phone booth.
While in London on Friday, the couple announced they are having their first child where Izzy had the perfect four words on their Instagram post: “Nix party of 3!!!”
Izzy and Bo have been together 2020 since he was a quarterback for the Auburn Tigers and and she was a cheerleader at the school. She’d go with him as he transferred to the Oregon Ducks and they’d marry in 2022.
Win or lose on Sunday, Bo and Izzy already won with that news. Congrats to the happy couple.
