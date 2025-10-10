The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bo Nix's wife Izzy has 4 perfect words announcing pregnancy before Broncos vs. Jets

The couple that has been together since college at Auburn drops the big news while in London for Sunday’s game.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts following the win over the Atlanta Falcons at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts following the win over the Atlanta Falcons at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bo Nix is coming off one of the biggest wins in the first two seasons of his NFL career heading into Sunday’s London game. Now, he and his wife Izzy Nix just made the biggest announcement of their relationship.

The Denver Broncos quarterback Nix just defeated the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on the road last Sunday. The team flew to England for this Sunday’s international game vs. the New York Jets.

Izzy is always at Bo’s games and is a hit with her fits like below.

Bo and Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

She also traveled to London where she had some tea and rocked a plaid fit in a “tourist” photo in a phone booth.

Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

While in London on Friday, the couple announced they are having their first child where Izzy had the perfect four words on their Instagram post: “Nix party of 3!!!”

Izzy and Bo have been together 2020 since he was a quarterback for the Auburn Tigers and and she was a cheerleader at the school. She’d go with him as he transferred to the Oregon Ducks and they’d marry in 2022.

Win or lose on Sunday, Bo and Izzy already won with that news. Congrats to the happy couple.

Bo Nix, Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix returned to show off another game-day fit after the Broncos win on MNF. / Izzy Nix/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

