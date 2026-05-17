Brittany Mahomes Channels Her Inner Audrey Hepburn for Patrick Mahomes' Event

During the NFL offseason, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are dedicating their time in pursuit of supporting others and lend their helping hands to elevate the philanthropic causes they care the most about.

The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback is easily one of the most influential players in the league right now, and that goes for his influence on and off the field, especially with the work he performs through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Through the work of the foundation, the couple has made a positive impact in the Kansas City community as they've provided scholarships, promoted literacy and a love for reading, and raised funds for important causes.

Brittany Mahomes' evening gown look an ode to timeless fashion

Oct 27, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets wife, Brittany Mahomes, during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

At the most recent black tie event held on behalf of the foundation, there's no doubt that Brittany topped the best dressed list. She wore an incredible black gown with a sheath silhouette that was perfectly tailored, with the high neckline giving vibes akin to Audrey Hepburn's iconic sheath gown in "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

Brittany's dress for the evening included a modern and innovative twist that gave an air of lighthearted fun with the fabric ruched on both sides. And her shoes? Timeless! The sleek pointed toe heels tied her ensemble together from head to toe in gorgeous fashion.

Taking to Instagram, Brittany Mahomes gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her glam process as she had her hair and makeup professionally applied before she put on her attire for the evening.

Among the photos she posted of herself during the glam process, she made sure to include numerous pics standing beside her husband before they left the house and once they'd made it onto the red carpet as the guests of honor for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation event.

In the caption of one post about the experience, Brittany said, "We are so blessed to be surrounded by such incredible people who are committed to making a difference in this world with us. Best night celebrating with those who help us make it happen."

Aug 17, 2024: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes cheer during the game between the Kansas City Current and Atletico De Madrid during The Women’s Cup at CPKC Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Mixing philanthropy and fashion is a win-win for everyone, and Brittany Mahomes nailed it in her classic, sleek, and dazzling look. To top it all off, her radiant smile from start to finish of the event was the perfect accessory for the perfect fashion moment!