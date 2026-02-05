Brittany Mahomes Turns Heads in Chiefs Color Bikini Super Bowl Week With Patrick Out
Brittany Mahomes is getting her own Super Bowl Week moment to herself this year with husband Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs out of it. Usually this time of year is all about the team, but this time Brittany stole the show with her Chiefs-red bikini pose.
The 30-year-old wife of the superstar quarterback and mom of three has been working out hard since giving birth to their daughter Golden just over a year ago.
She’s juggling mom life, too, while staying in shape with a teething toddler at home.
Brittany previously showed off her progress in a stunning swimsuit next to dad bod Patrick before the NFL season started.
Brittany rocks the red bikini
Now, she’s hanging out with other star NFL WAGs and posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
It was her Chiefs-red bikini that certainly stood out on the digital cover.
She looks incredible.
Patrick, thought so, too, dropping the heart eyes emojis.
The Other WAGs in the issue
Brittany wasn’t the only one in red.
Claire Kittle
George Kittle’s wife Claire had the San Francisco 49ers red on herself.
Christen Goff
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff’s wife stunned in the team’s blue.
Normani
Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver’s famous recording artist fiancée also posed.
Haley Cavinder
The fiancée of Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson wows with the cowgirl bikini look.
Ronika Love
Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love’s wife posed while pregnant, rocking Packers green.
