Brittany Mahomes Turns Heads in Chiefs Color Bikini Super Bowl Week With Patrick Out

Brittany Mahomes is getting her own Super Bowl Week moment to herself this year with husband Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs out of it. Usually this time of year is all about the team, but this time Brittany stole the show with her Chiefs-red bikini pose.

The 30-year-old wife of the superstar quarterback and mom of three has been working out hard since giving birth to their daughter Golden just over a year ago.

Brittany working out with the kids. | Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

She’s juggling mom life, too, while staying in shape with a teething toddler at home.

Baby golden is teething. | Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany previously showed off her progress in a stunning swimsuit next to dad bod Patrick before the NFL season started.

Brittany rocks the red bikini

Now, she’s hanging out with other star NFL WAGs and posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

It was her Chiefs-red bikini that certainly stood out on the digital cover.

She looks incredible.

Patrick, thought so, too, dropping the heart eyes emojis.

Patrick Mahomes reacts to his wife’s SI Swimsuit photo. | Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

The Other WAGs in the issue

Brittany wasn’t the only one in red.

Claire Kittle

George Kittle’s wife Claire had the San Francisco 49ers red on herself.

Christen Goff

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff’s wife stunned in the team’s blue.

Normani

Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver’s famous recording artist fiancée also posed.

Haley Cavinder

The fiancée of Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson wows with the cowgirl bikini look.

Ronika Love

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love’s wife posed while pregnant, rocking Packers green.

