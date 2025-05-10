Celtics’ Jayson Tatum roasted for Knicks Game 3 overalls and Timberlands fit
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum made a statement before Game 3 of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks with his fit, and fans were roasting him with the team down 0-2 heading into Saturday’s clash at Madison Square Garden.
The defending champion Celtics are on the ropes after blowing two 20-point leads at home to start the second-round series vs. New York. Tatum has been quite awful in the series and especially in crunch time in the fourth quarter.
RELATED: Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods flexes Karl-Anthony Towns custom jeans in playoffs fit
In pretty much a do-or-die Game 3 as no NBA team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit, Tatum arrived in overalls and Timberlands on his feet like a New York construction worker ready to get after it. He also had a NAS shirt on, who is the rapper from NY.
RELATED: Kevin Durant destroys Cavaliers fan with reply to post about his Warriors NBA titles
With an iconic New York fit like that, he better back it up. Fans certainly let him have it, calling him out.
Boston fans of course were loving it.
It could go down as one of the better pregame playoff troll fits, or a complete dud for Tatum. It’s on him now to back up his pregame moment on the court.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig
Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party
Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic
Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces
Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured