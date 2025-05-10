The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum roasted for Knicks Game 3 overalls and Timberlands fit

The Boston star sets social media ablaze for his pregame outfit at Madison Square Garden.

Matt Ryan

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum made a statement before Game 3 of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks with his fit, and fans were roasting him with the team down 0-2 heading into Saturday’s clash at Madison Square Garden.

The defending champion Celtics are on the ropes after blowing two 20-point leads at home to start the second-round series vs. New York. Tatum has been quite awful in the series and especially in crunch time in the fourth quarter.

In pretty much a do-or-die Game 3 as no NBA team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit, Tatum arrived in overalls and Timberlands on his feet like a New York construction worker ready to get after it. He also had a NAS shirt on, who is the rapper from NY.

With an iconic New York fit like that, he better back it up. Fans certainly let him have it, calling him out.

Boston fans of course were loving it.

It could go down as one of the better pregame playoff troll fits, or a complete dud for Tatum. It’s on him now to back up his pregame moment on the court.

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

