Kevin Durant destroys Cavaliers fan with reply to post about his Warriors NBA titles
Kevin Durant’s season may be over, but it’s apparently open season on social media where the Phoenix Suns All-Star destroyed a Cleveland Cavaliers fan on X (formerly Twitter).
The 36-year-old NBA superstar is coming off a disappointing season where the Suns didn’t make the playoffs. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
Durant did win another gold medal with Team USA over the summer in the 2024 Summer Olympics. He also has two NBA titles in 2017 and 2018 to his name when he paired up with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. It was the subject of those teams that led to a Cavs fan posting a rant about how he cost LeBron James and Cleveland a dynasty. A mr outtheway @shameer6 wrote, “Oh man @KDTrey5 f*** you bro for ruining what would have been a dynasty in Cleveland”
Durant, would reply to the poster of 88 followers at the time of this writing with an elite burn: “😂😂😂 I rejoice every morning that it didn’t happen” (LANGUAGE WARNING BELOW).
Wow. KD is trolling on social media, which he’s done in the past, but he was cooking on Friday morning.
The conversation wouldn’t end there as the comments led to more comments. He even replied to a commenter saying his legacy is overshadowed by Steph Curry, saying “Good I Never loved the spotlight anyway. Always just wanted money, buckets and girls.”
The NBA playoffs may be still going on, but Durant provided the the best entertainment on Friday morning.
