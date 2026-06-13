Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Dazzles in USA Dress at USMNT World Cup Opener Win

The stars were out for the United States' opening World Cup victory at SoFi Stadium — the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers during the NFL season. It was Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt that stole the show in the crowd, though, with her USA dress.

Hunt, 27, is no stranger to showing up and showing out at NFL stadiums like with her sparkly gold dress she wore that was the highlight of the team's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and looks like below for the Christmas Day game last season.

Sister Ava wows in her own World Cup dress

Before we get to her USA dress, her younger sister Ava, 21, showed out in a red dress at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Gracie rocks the red, white, and blue

It was the former Miss Kansas Gracie's white dress with the red and blue accents that won the day. She wrote on Instagram, "This match was #goals 🤩."

Gracie would also post a video of her fit:

Gracie was not only joined at the game by Ava, but her fiancé Derek Green, her dad and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, and mom Tavia Hunt.

They saw a great performance by the U.S. as well in the 4-1 World Cup opening win over Paraguay.

On Tuesday, June 16, Kansas City will host its first of six World Cup Games at the home of the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with Argentina vs. Algeria. No doubt, the Hunts will be there for that one and the other games, which include a Round of 32 and a quarterfinals matchup.

More Chiefs involvement at the World Cup

The Chiefs had a presence at the game even before kickoff in this Fox Sports World Cup intro with quarterback Patrick Mahomes before the USMNT took on Paraguay.

It's our time. 🇺🇸@PatrickMahomes gets you ready for the U.S. to take on Paraguay.



Coverage starts now on FOX pic.twitter.com/8gpTWxLPgh — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 12, 2026