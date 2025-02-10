Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shines in unreal Super Bowl minidress fit and purse
Gracie Hunt knows how to make a statement with her fits. She certainly saved her best of the season for Super Bowl Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
Gracie, 25, is oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress as the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt. The former Miss Kansas is known to crush her fits on game days like her fire all-red head-to-toe look for the AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills.
Since arriving at New Orleans, Louisiana, for Super Bowl LIX, Gracie has done nothing but slay different looks all over town from black minidress jaw-dropper, to her form-fitting jeans, to her red flamenco dancer look, to her jaw-dropping minidress at the Maxim Super Bowl party.
RELATED: Gracie and Ava Hunt serve up sister slayage with bejeweled tank, leather Chiefs jacket
For Sunday’s game at the Caesars Superdome, Gracie rocked an unreal sparkly gold minidress with a red sparkly football shaped Chiefs purse to go along with it for her best outfit of the season.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt slays leather zipper skirt in Chiefs red for Super Bowl 2025 arrival
Mom Tavia also posted the whole Hunt family together with Gracie’s brother Knobel, 22, and Ava, 19.
Gracie looked her best on Super Bowl Sunday and she hopes the team plays its best going for an unprecedented third consecutive championship. She already brought the “W” home for the Hunt family in the fit department.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl