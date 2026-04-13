Lauren Betts, UCLA Teammates Take Over WNBA Draft in Matching Black Dresses

The UCLA Bruins won the national championship in women’s basketball, and now are represented by five players at the 2026 WNBA Draft. Leading the charge is the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player in Lauren Betts, who wowed in matching black with her teammates.

Betts averaged 17.1 points and 8.8 rebounds in her senior season that saw her deliver UCLA women’s basketball its first-ever national title. She upped her game in the NCAA tournament, averaging 22.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game as the team cruised past the South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship game.

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts cuts a piece of net to celebrate their 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to claim the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She’s always quite the fashionista, too, as seen in her hippie Coachella fit picture he showed off last year.

Speaking of Coachella, Lauren’s younger sister and UCLA teammate Sienna hit up the California festival this weekend with her big sister in NY.

Betts and the WNBA draft ladies enjoyed some fun together at the Empire State Building on Monday morning before the big night.

The UCLA women bring it with fits, dance on draft night

Besides Betts, Kiki Rice, Angela Dugalic, Gabriela Jaquez, and Gianna Kneepkens all were together and started the party early at the Shed at Hudson Yards where black was the theme for the Bruins ladies. Well, at least four of the five. They danced all tournament long and kept it going on Monday night.

It will be a historic night for the Bruins — they certainly dressed to impress.