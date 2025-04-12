6-foot-7 UCLA star Lauren Betts wows in white hippie fit Coachella throwback
The season may be over for the UCLA Bruins women’s basketball team and Lauren Betts, but she’s still bringing the heat with her fit posts on social media.
The 21-year-old former No. 1 recruit led the Bruins to their first-ever Final Four before losing to the eventual champion UConn Huskies. She not only averaged 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, but the 6-foot-7 center also was the NCAA Defensive Player of the Year.
RELATED: UCLA star Lauren Betts reposts heartfelt note after Bruins’ devastating UConn loss
Betts while return for her senior season at UCLA and will be joined by her “pretty” 6-foot-4 sister Sienna next season as well. Sienna is the No. 2 overall recruit and won MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game.
After tanning — and even burning — in her bikini for some poolside fun with her Bruins teammates, Lauren showed off her 2024 Coachella music and arts festival experience where she wore a very California-like hippie fit with a white skirt, ab-revealing top, a bandana, and some black boots.
RELATED: UCLA star Lauren Betts’ 5-star sister Sienna joining Bruins, bringing mom to tears
She also posted a “missing it” cowgirl fit.
Imagine being stuck behind her trying to see. She definitely stood out not only for her height but her fit game.
No doubt, Betts will be a standout again for UCLA next season, but for now, it’s about her fits.