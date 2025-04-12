The Athlete Lifestyle logo

6-foot-7 UCLA star Lauren Betts wows in white hippie fit Coachella throwback

The Bruins hoops sensation and NCAA Defensive Player of the Year honors the annual music and arts festival posting her stunning California fit.

Matt Ryan

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) at press conference at the Amalie Arena.
UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) at press conference at the Amalie Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The season may be over for the UCLA Bruins women’s basketball team and Lauren Betts, but she’s still bringing the heat with her fit posts on social media.

The 21-year-old former No. 1 recruit led the Bruins to their first-ever Final Four before losing to the eventual champion UConn Huskies. She not only averaged 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, but the 6-foot-7 center also was the NCAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Betts while return for her senior season at UCLA and will be joined by her “pretty” 6-foot-4 sister Sienna next season as well. Sienna is the No. 2 overall recruit and won MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Lauren Betts, Dylan Betts, Sienna Betts
Lauren Betts, sister Sienna Betts, and brother Dylan Betts / Lauren Betts/Instagram

After tanning — and even burning — in her bikini for some poolside fun with her Bruins teammates, Lauren showed off her 2024 Coachella music and arts festival experience where she wore a very California-like hippie fit with a white skirt, ab-revealing top, a bandana, and some black boots.

Lauren Betts
Laurent Betts/Instagram

She also posted a “missing it” cowgirl fit.

Lauren Betts
Lauren Betts/Instagram

Imagine being stuck behind her trying to see. She definitely stood out not only for her height but her fit game.

No doubt, Betts will be a standout again for UCLA next season, but for now, it’s about her fits.

Lauren Betts
Lauren Betts/Instagram
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

