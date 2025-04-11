Nike gifts AJ Dybantsa super sick exclusive GT Future PEs with light-up logo
Five star recruit and BYU Cougars commit AJ Dybantsa already has his own signature logo for his Nike shoe deal, and now he literally has his own sick shoes that the brand gifted him as a player exclusive.
The 18 year old out of Utah Prep just showcased his skills at the McDonald’s All-American Game where he dunked over a shocked Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese.
Dybantsa is easily the most hyped basketball player ever to come out of the state of Utah, and with his logo attached to his Air Bakin inspired Nike KD 18 PEs, it shows just how real the hype is. In his senior season he averaged 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
The 6-foot-9 Dybantsa is already ranked No. 6 on On3’s NIL list with $3.8 million in deals, which is sure to skyrocket with the hype of his first collegiate season. Nike just blessed him his own GT Futures with a light-up logo! Scroll through the see the video of them.
How cool is that?!
While 247Sports just ranked Kansas Jayhawks recruit Darryn Peterson the new No. 1 overall after the McDonald’s game, Dybantsa comes to college with the best overall shoes.
It will be fun to watch Dybantsa light it up next season in Provo, Utah.