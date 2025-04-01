BYU-commit sensation AJ Dybantsa reveals Nike logo on Air Bakin kicks
AJ Dybantsa is the No. 1 recruit in the country and the most hyped ever to head to the BYU Cougars. He also just unveiled his new signature logo on his Air Bakin inspired Nike KD 18 PEs.
That’s when you know you got game when you got your own logo. While Bryce James got his own Nike editions of dad LeBron’s shoes, this is some next-level stuff from a high school player.
The Utah Prep star, who stands at 6-foot-9, just made a splash with his insane dunk over the head of Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese where she had a priceless reaction.
Dybantsa is only 18, but has all the hype of a game-changer. He’s already ranked No. 6 on On3’s NIL list with $3.8 million as well.
One of those NIL deals is with Nike, who he signed with in 2024. “AJ” unveiled his sweet logo on his Air Bakin Nike shoes. Scroll through to check them fully out.
Dybantsa will be wearing his shoes for Tuesday’s annual McDonald’s All-American Game. Those are some pretty fire kicks.
In his senior season he averaged 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. The hype — like the shoes — appears to be real.