Savannah James Takes Pause to Review Her Goals as LeBron Retirement Decision Looms

After a heartbreaking loss during the 2026 NBA Playoffs which sent the Los Angeles Lakers home in Round 2, things are now shifting from disappointment to celebratory vibes in the James household. Savannah James, wife of 22-time All Star forward LeBron James and mother of guard Bronny, is getting her moment in the spotlight with the anniversary of her science-backed skincare brand, Reframe Beauty.

Feb 7, 2023: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) poses for photos with his sons Bronny and Bryce Maximus, daughter Zhuri, wife Savannah and mother Gloria after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The James family matriarch was present in the stands to watch the Lakers compete in the playoffs this year, just as she's been present for every game, practice session, pep talk, and reassuring hug her husband and children have needed over the years.

As speculation about LeBron's potential retirement from professional basketball looming, there has been significant public interest and media inquiries into what the future holds for King James. In the midst of overwhelming global attention, Savannah has established her own identity in a space which has allowed her to thrive as she carves out her own path away from the sidelines.

Known for her fashion, Savannah James' latest accessories are a lab coat and protective goggles

Aug 26, 2017: Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James arrives with wife Savannah Brinson during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Savannah officially entered the skincare and beauty space in 2025 with the launch of Reframe Beauty, a brand designed to focus on self-care, confidence, and redefining modern beauty standards. The company reflects Savannah's personal evolution after years spent prioritizing family life while LeBron built a legendary NBA career and her son, Bronny, followed in his father's foosteps.

With much of the conversation about the James family reflecting around LeBron's legacy, Savannah says she founded Reframe Beauty after an vulnerable moment with her daughter, Zhuri, made her think about her own legacy she wants to leave behind.

"A few years back, my daugther Zhuri looked me in the eyes and said that when she grew up, she wanted to be just like me. That moment made me reflect: what blueprint had I established for her to follow?" wrote Savannah on the Reframe Beauty letter posted on the company's website.

Growing Reframe Beauty from an idea to a concept and eventually into a fully fledged company which produces scientifically backed skincare products is both an incredible accomplishment and profound legacy for the James matriarch to leave behind. But she isn't ready to do that just yet, especially since the company is rapidly growing and still has a lot of ground to cover as it busts skincare myths and delivers customers with the information they need to truly care for their skin.

Reframe Beauty is far from another celebrity skincare brand. Savannah James and Reframe Beauty put their money where their mouth is, as the saying goes, in funding clinical studies at prominent medical and research institutions, including Howard University College of Medicine. Savannah is involved for every step of the process, from brainstorming to donning her own white labcoat to going under the microscope to assess the effectiveness of products sold by the company.

There's no doubt that Savannah has been an above and beyond cheerleader for her family, and now she's the one being cheered on as she celebrates her dedicated feat of turning what was once an idea into a company about to enter its second year of operations. That is truly something to celebrate!