Stephen Curry's Wife Ayesha Glows in Yellow Dress on Dream Beach Vacation

While many fans know Ayesha Curry as the wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry, the cookbook author, restaurateur, and lifestyle mogul has built a brand deeply rooted in family traditions and Caribbean culture. She often credits her Jamaican heritage as one of the biggest influences on her identity, cooking style, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Born in Ontario and raised in a suburb of Toronto, Curry was surrounded by a blend of cultures from an early age. Her mother is of Afro-Jamaican and Chinese-Jamaican descent, while her father has African-American and Polish roots.

Jun 1, 2022: Ayesha Curry poses for a photo during the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am during the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on June 1, 2022. Curry's non-profit Eat, Learn, Play will help children in Ohio.Entertainment Ceb Ayesha Curry | Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Embracing the multi-cultural influences and appreciation instilled in her spirit, it's her Jamaican heritage which she has tied to warmth, flavor, and coming together as a family and greater community.

Ayesha Curry gives a glimpse into her Jamaican roots in latest Instagram post

February 19, 2022: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and wife Ayesha Curry (right) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In her most recent Instagram post, Ayesha Curry has given the world a small taste of all that Jamaica has to offer with a carousel of pictures showcasing the tropical Caribbean nation. There's no doubt that she's having the time of her life just by looking at the cover photo of the reel, which shows Curry in a vivid yellow crocheted dress that's as bright as her smile in the snapshots.

In the caption of the post, Curry writes, "Everday I wake up so grateful for my Jamaican heritage. The land, the people, the culture. The resilience, the love and the strength. It's Jamaica to di world!" Attached to the phrase, she includes three emoji hearts in the green, black, and yellow national colors of Jamaica.

The reel of pictures highlight some of the unique attributes to the island nation, including a tree of ackee fruit native to Jamaica. Always the cookbook author at heart, Curry also includes pictures of what can only be surmised as some of her favorite local cuisine served in very laid back, casual settings.

In an Instagram story, Curry gave fans an additional look into her time in Jamaica on her current vacation as she posted video clips of gorgeous rolling hills and lush green fields.

Laid back, beachy waves, and incredible food all around sounds like a great time in paradise! And if jetting off to Jamaica isn't on the agenda for everyone else, we can all live vicariously through her amazing photo reels.