Steph Curry's Wife Ayesha Rocks All-Brown Fur Outfit Before Warriors Play-In Game

Superstar point guard Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were probably not expecting to have to play their way into the NBA postseason when the 2025-26 season started. Alas, that's the position they've found themselves in, as they face the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on April 15.

The Warriors finished the regular season with a 37-45 record, largely because Curry missed 27 games because of a knee injury he suffered in January. Golden State plummeted down the standings in his absence, which is how they've reached the point where a loss tonight keeps them out of the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The good news for Warriors fans is that Steph is back in action, and should be operating at full force against the Clippers. The question is whether Steph, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and the rest of Golden State's roster will be enough to win.

Regardless of Wednesday night's outcome, Steph will have the support of his wife, Ayesha. The couple has known each other since they were teenagers growing up in South Carolina, and got married in 2011.

The Curry clan currently includes four children. The oldest is a daughter named Riley, then another daughter named Ryan, then two sons, one named Canon and the other named Cai.

Ayesha Curry Steps Out in Brown Outfit Before Warriors vs. Clippers Play-In Game

It will be interesting to see whether Ayesha will make the trip to Los Angeles to support Steph in person, or whether she's too busy handling the kids on a school night to do so.

Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

What's for sure is that she made a fashion statement with the most recent outfit on social media, which came via her Sweet Suly skincare brand's Instagram page.

On April 15, she posted a video of her drinking red wine while wearing an all-brown fur outfit and applying her own lip gloss in between sips. The post was captioned, "Rum Cake is back and she's here to stay 🤎 Since you love it so much (we do too), Rum Cake Lip Treatment is back in stock and will be here for good. Treat your lips to an indulgent blend of butterscotch, caramel, and sweet vanilla inspired by the classic Jamaican rum cake."

The actual video is the second post in the collage.

Steph is running out of chances to win his fifth NBA championship. But even if he can't reach that mark, he'll go down as arguably the greatest point guard of all time.