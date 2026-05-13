Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Radiates in Beaded Swimsuit on Beach

For years now, Kayla Nicole has often been discussed through the lens of her romantic relationship and subsequent breakup with NFL star Travis Kelce. But in recent years, the media personality, fitness advocate, and entrepreneur has worked to redefine her public image based on her own terms.

Nicole and Kelce dated for a total of five years between 2017-2022. Shortly after their relationship ended, the Chiefs' tight end began one of the most high-profile coupledoms imaginable when he began dating singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. The development in Kelce's life brought unprecedented pressure on Nicole.

The intense scrutiny and media interest placed on Nicole is an undeniably difficult position to be placed in, but she has thrived and shown the world how she can be her best self in the face of overwhelming public examination.

She's built a career as a sports journalist and host of the "The 'Pre Game' Podcast" while also leaning into her entrepreneurial side in founding the community-building organization, Tribe Therepe. Along the way, she has maintained an approach which has been centered on showing every side of herself instead of presenting a perfectly curated image.

Kayla Nicole has fun in the sun in turquoise beaded swimsuit that embraces her self-confidence

Nicole took to Instagram to post a carousel of sizzling photos of herself enjoying turquoise ocean waters and a white sand beach on May 12.

Just as breathtaking as the natural beauty in the photos is Nicole's confidence and self-empowering energy which are complimented by the exuberant smile she gives in the candid photos in the collection.

Wearing an incredible beaded bikini top with a triple layered choker strap, the media personality was met with supportive fanfare in the comments section of her post. Hyping her up, users applauded her majestic beauty and athleticism in the photos.

As if the seascape and fashion weren't amazing enough, Kayla Nicole included a video of herself doing a press-up headstand on a paddle board to top off the highly impressive post.