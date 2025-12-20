Taylor Swift Finally Spills the Full Story of How She Met Travis Kelce
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and musician Taylor Swift have dated for two years, and in that time they have saturated the global pop-culture conversation so much that it seems hard to remember a time they weren't together.
However, in a clip from the DIsney+ docuseries Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, Swift looked back at the early days of the couple's courtship—specifically how Kelce and her met.
In 2023, Kelce made headlines when he attended Swift's ballyhooed Eras Tour, failed to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number written on it, and good-naturedly griped about it on New Heights—his podcast with brother and then-Eagles center Jason Kelce.
Swift's mother Andrea, a former marketing executive, happened upon the clip while scrolling the Internet one day. She sought out her "cousin Robin" (heavily implied to be a longtime Kansas City fan).
"She said, 'Oh my God. He's the nicest guy. And you know what? He really loves his mom,'" Andrea said. "I went, 'Ding ding ding ding ding.'"
Swift recalled being hesitant at first, but said in the clip that she warmed quickly to the world of football.
"On our first date he literally had to explain football as if it were, like, violent chess, which kind of helped me understand it," Swift said. "Now I know who's on the injured reserve. I know who was in limited practice today for the 49ers—I'm like, what does it mean? What's the extent of the injury?"